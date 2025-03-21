 Skip to main content
Hisense’s new home theater system has wireless surrounds and uses your TVs speakers

By
The Hisense AX5140Q Sound System.
Hisense

Hisense has been producing some of the most exciting TVs we’ve seen over the last little while, and quite a few have been on our best TV lists for years, so it stands to reason that the Chinese company is also spending a fair amount of its focus on delivering home theater sound systems to compliment them. Today, Hisense announced another advancement in that arena with the introduction of the AX5140Q Sound System, a budget-friendly 5.1.4-channel soundbar system with wireless surrounds and tech that brings your Hisense TV speakers into the fray, as well.

Hisense made headlines at CES 2025 earlier this year announcing its HT Saturn wireless home theater system, a four-speaker-plus-subwoofer outfit that uses Hisense’s “Hi-Concerto” technology that, Instead of silencing the often lacklustre speakers embedded in most TVs (the reason a lot of folks upgrade to a soundbar in the first place), instead synchronizes the speakers in select Hisense TVs.

The $399 AX5140Q Sound System brings this into the fold, too, with the TV speakers acting as a sort-of additional center channel that Hisense says “creates a broader, more immersive soundstage, enhancing depth, spatial audio effects, and dialogue clarity to ensure a richer and more dynamic audio experience that fills the room.” So far a list of compatible TVs has not been made public.

But I’ve buried the lede here — the AX5140Q packages is a 5.1.4-channel system that consists of a soundbar, a 6.5-inch subwoofer for deep bass, and two true wireless satellite speakers that can be easily placed anywhere without having to mess with wires running across the room. While detailed speaker specs were not made available in the Hisesne press release, the company says the AX5140Q system includes 13 speakers in total, including four up-firing drivers to help deliver its Dolby Atmos surround sound capabilities.

Hisense says that the AX5140Q Sound System also comes equipped with a new room correction feature that “enables the system to analyze the acoustics of a room and optimize sound output,” a convenient tool for easily setting up the system in any room. While additional specs were na bit sparse, Hisense says that the AX5140Q has an HDMI in port, 4K 60Hz passthrough, Bluetooth 5.3, and EzPlay compatibility that allows the system to easily talk to and connect with your devices.

The Hisense AX5140Q Sound System will be available starting this summer for $399 at Hisense retailers and through the Hisense Shop.

