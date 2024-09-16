 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Hisense laser projector creates an 80 to 120-inch screen for $500 off

By
Hisense PL1 X-Fusion Laser Projector used to create screen on wall
Hisense

Imagine an 80-inch to 120-inch screen in your living room or entertainment room. But not just a large screen, one that’s vibrant, bright, and features an ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. That’s precisely what the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion Laster UST Projector offers. It’s a 4K-ready laser projector, featuring 2,200 Lumens of brightness. It also supports Dolby Vision, and Atmos, and comes with Google TV smart streaming built-in. Best of all, it’s an ultra-short throw projector so you don’t have to set it up far away from the screen or wall. It needs about 12 to 15 inches of distance for a 110-inch screen size. Best Buy is offering the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion today for $2,000, which is $500 off the regular price of $2,500. Deadpool and Wolverine starts streaming on October 1. You’ll be just in time if you grab it now.

Why would you want the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion laser projector?

Hisense PL1 X-Fusion Laser Projector product image
Hisense

Well, to have an actual movie-theater-sized screen in your home, of course. The smallest size the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion will produce is 80 inches up to 120 inches. I don’t need to tell you how absolutely massive those screens will be, so you’re gonna need some wall space. But because this is an ultra-short-throw projector, you don’t really have to place it that far away from where you’re projecting.

The screen is bright, at 2,200 Lumens of brightness, and supports a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 by 2160. Besides the crystal clear image and vivid colors, it also supports a native contrast ratio of 3000:1. Plus, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support you’re getting a truly immersive experience. Pair this thing with a full surround sound and you have a home movie theater, but like, an actual theater setup.

The PL1 X-Fusion also has Google TV built-in, so you can start streaming your favorites services right out of the box. There’s no need to connect an additional media device. You can even take advantage of seamless voice controls through Alexa or Google Assistant. A filmmaker mode gives a true cinematic visual experience, while an immersive gaming mode ensures you see responsive visuals even with tons of action happening.

All in all, the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion is a versatile laser projector that’s ideal for any home entertainment setup. And right now, it’s $2,000 at Best Buy, which is $500 off the regular price. Like most of Best Buy’s recent deals, this one isn’t going to last forever. Shop it soon if you’re interested.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Vizio’s 50-inch QLED TV is still $100 off after Labor Day
Vizio M-Series Quantum X TV Review

The Labor Day TV sales are officially over, but if you missed the savings for any reason, there's still an offer from Target for the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV. From its original price of $550, you can still get it for $450 as the $100 discount from the holiday is still active. We're not sure how much longer the bargain will remain available though, so if you want to take advantage of it, we highly recommend making the purchase right now in order to secure the 4K TV at its lowered price.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV
The 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV is a QLED TV that enables deep contrast and high peak brightness, as it uses a layer of quantum dots with its LED backlight. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR formats, you'll enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home. The 4K TV offers access to all of the popular streaming services, and it enters Auto Game Mode when it detects that it's connected to a video game console or a gaming PC.

Read more
Get a 75-inch mini-LED TV for just $10 per inch with this deal
The Hisense 75-inch U6HF ULED 4K TV on a white background.

We know you're looking for Labor Day TV deals, and we've already collected a ton of them, but one more won't hurt. Especially since we have a dedicated section for Labor Day OLED TV deals and this one happens to be a QLED. We're talking about the Hisense 75-inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD QLED Google TV. It's a 2024 TV that's now just $750, down from $1,200. That's a savings of $450 and, if you think about it in a weird way, a final price of just $10 per inch. Go ahead and tap the button below to check it out for yourself or keep reading to see what makes this TV special, why it being a QLED makes it worthy of a special category, and more info on why this deal is notable.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U6 Mini-LED Google TV
This TV displays in 4K, has local dimming for excellent contrast and richer brightness variation thanks to its mini-LED backlighting, and has an AI chipset for detail enhancement and improved tone mapping. In other words, the display is going to be great. It also has the trendy new game mode with a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode, making inputs work well for snappy, in-the-moment movement of your characters and vehicles across whatever digital universes they inhabit. The Hisense runs on the Google TV OS and can even be voice controlled by Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, you take your pick.

Read more
Hurry! This 75-inch TCL QLED TV is over $1,000 off for Labor Day
The TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV on a white background.

A common place for some of the best Labor Day TV deals, Walmart has cut over $1,000 from the price of the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV, meaning it’s now down to $998 from $2,000. It's sure to be a hit with many households, so we’re here to tell you all about one of the best TV deals this Labor Day. As with all Labor Day sales, it’s unlikely to stay this price for very long so be sure to not miss out.

Why you should buy the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV
TCL is one of the best TV brands for value, so it’s hardly surprising the company offers something as classy as the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV for a great price. It’s perfectly suited for sports fans and those of us who watch action-packed movies or play games. It uses QLED Ultra Quantum Dot technology to provide rich and vibrant colors which cover nearly the entire DCI-P3 color space. It also has a QD-Mini LED panel with up to 1,500 local dimming zones which provide gorgeous looking contrast alongside super dark blacks and intense whites. It easily adapts to the on-screen content that’s offered up.

Read more