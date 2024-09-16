Imagine an 80-inch to 120-inch screen in your living room or entertainment room. But not just a large screen, one that’s vibrant, bright, and features an ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. That’s precisely what the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion Laster UST Projector offers. It’s a 4K-ready laser projector, featuring 2,200 Lumens of brightness. It also supports Dolby Vision, and Atmos, and comes with Google TV smart streaming built-in. Best of all, it’s an ultra-short throw projector so you don’t have to set it up far away from the screen or wall. It needs about 12 to 15 inches of distance for a 110-inch screen size. Best Buy is offering the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion today for $2,000, which is $500 off the regular price of $2,500. Deadpool and Wolverine starts streaming on October 1. You’ll be just in time if you grab it now.

Why would you want the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion laser projector?

Well, to have an actual movie-theater-sized screen in your home, of course. The smallest size the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion will produce is 80 inches up to 120 inches. I don’t need to tell you how absolutely massive those screens will be, so you’re gonna need some wall space. But because this is an ultra-short-throw projector, you don’t really have to place it that far away from where you’re projecting.

The screen is bright, at 2,200 Lumens of brightness, and supports a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 by 2160. Besides the crystal clear image and vivid colors, it also supports a native contrast ratio of 3000:1. Plus, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support you’re getting a truly immersive experience. Pair this thing with a full surround sound and you have a home movie theater, but like, an actual theater setup.

The PL1 X-Fusion also has Google TV built-in, so you can start streaming your favorites services right out of the box. There’s no need to connect an additional media device. You can even take advantage of seamless voice controls through Alexa or Google Assistant. A filmmaker mode gives a true cinematic visual experience, while an immersive gaming mode ensures you see responsive visuals even with tons of action happening.

All in all, the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion is a versatile laser projector that’s ideal for any home entertainment setup. And right now, it’s $2,000 at Best Buy, which is $500 off the regular price. Like most of Best Buy’s recent deals, this one isn’t going to last forever. Shop it soon if you’re interested.