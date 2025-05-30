How to enable Auracast on Sony’s WH-1000XM6 headphones

Sony’s lastest flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM6, are superb in many ways, with great sound, top-notch noise canceling, and improved comfort. They also contain a feature that no other 1000X series model has ever offered: the ability to access Bluetooth Auracast broadcasts. Unfortunately, unlike many of the other features, like spatial audio, EQ settings, and control customization — which can all be accessed with a few taps in the Sony Sound Connect app — getting Auracast to work takes a bit more effort.

Here’s a brief overview of why Auracast matters and how to take advantage of it on the Sony WH-1000XM6.

Why Auracast?

Bluetooth Auracast, which was introduced along with LE Audio in the official Bluetooth 5.2 specification, turns any compatible source device (like a smartphone, laptop, or tablet) into a Bluetooth radio station that can broadcast the same audio to an unlimited number of Auracast-compatible receiving devices (like headphones, earbuds, or speakers). This makes it the perfect way to share audio wirelessly between friends or even large gatherings.

Unlike traditional Bluetooth device connections, which require a pairing process before any audio can be streamed, an Auracast broadcast can be found and listened to without any “handshake” to the source device. All you need is an interface (known as an Auracast assistant) that lets you scan for and tune-in to available broadcasts in your vicinity. If you’ve ever scanned for an available Wi-Fi access point, it’s the same process. In fact, Auracast broacasts, much like Wi-Fi networks, can be open (anyone can listen) or private (you need a password or PIN to listen).

When would I use Auracast?

Initially, most people will use Auracast in two ways: to share audio from a phone or computer, or to extend a Bluetooth speaker’s audio to additional Bluetooth speakers — some brands call this “Party Mode”. Marshall has just released its first soundbar, the Heston 120, which uses Auracast to extend its surround sound to compatible Marshall Bluetooth speakers.

However, over time, we expect to see many additional uses, including:

Primary and secondary language soundtracks at movie theaters

Wireless headphone and hearing aid connections for TVs at home

Wireless headphone connections for TVs in public spaces like gyms or lounges

Public address (PA)systems in busy spaces like airports, train stations, or stadiums

Audio tours at museums, art galleries, or monuments

Virtual PA for conferences and trade shows

How do I use Auracast on the Sony WH-1000XM6?

Before we get to the specific steps, there’s one thing you need to know: The WH-1000XM6 won’t support Bluetooth Auracast when connected to iPhones or iPads. The reason is Sony’s approach to Auracast as a technology. Instead of providing the Auracast assistant capability within its Sound Connect app, Sony relies on the mobile phone’s own software to provide it. At the moment, only select phones with Android 13 or higher possess Auracast assistant functionality built-in. If you want to use Auracast with an iPhone, you’ll need a product like JBL’s Tour One M3 or Tour Pro 3 — which come with an Auracast assistant in JBL’s Headphones app for iOS.

For the following steps, we used a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, running One UI 7.0 on Android 15. Check to see if your phone/Android version combination supports Bluetooth Auracast before proceeding.

Use the Sound Connect app to switch to LE Audio

Bluetooth Auracast only works when the receiving device (headphones, earbuds, etc) uses LE Audio. This is a different mode than the so-called classic Bluetooth connection. Sony ships the WH-1000XM6 in classic Bluetooth mode by default so you need to manually switch it LE Audio mode.

Connect the WH-1000XM6 to a phone running Android 13 or higher Open the Sony Sound Connect app Scroll down and select Device Settings Select the System tab Scroll down and select the down arrow next to Classic Audio only under the LE Audio connection setting for headphones section Select the LE Audio Priority radio button Agree to the Change to [LE Audio Priority] dialog box by selecting OK You will see a notification that the headphones must be reconnected, select Check Operating Procedures to see detailed instructions or Cancel Return to your phone’s Bluetooth settings Find the WH-1000XM6 in the paired devices menu Unpair or forget the WH-1000XM6 (method may vary by device) Press and hold on the WH-1000XM6’s power button until the LED flashes blue and you hear the “Pairing” voice prompt from the headphones On your Android phone, Google Fast Pair should automatically recognize the headphones and ask you to Connect Once connected, select Done Enter the settings for the WH-1000XM6 from the Bluetooth device menu (method may vary by device) Select the LE Audio option You will hear the headphones disconnect and reconnect

Your WH-1000XM6 should now be in connected to your phone via LE Audio. To verify:

Return to the Sony Sound Connect app

Below the main image of the headphones and the battery life readout, you should see LE Audio displayed

If you don’t, repeat steps 1-17

Use Android’s Bluetooth settings to find and connect to an Auracast broadcast