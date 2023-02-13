This is the cheapest 50-inch 4K TV worth buying today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With so many TV deals taking place right now it’s easy to get started putting together a home theater. At the top of the list when it comes to affordability is the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV, which you can get at Best Buy right now for jut $250. This is a $150 savings from its regular price of $400, and four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited is included, as well as three free months of Apple TV+ and 30 free days of FuboTV. These offer plenty of free content to break in the Insignia F30, and free shipping will get it to you quickly.

Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, there are a lot of great options. When it comes to selecting one of the best TVs, the Insignia F30 4K TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution, and is even able to upscale older content into the modern standard of 4K. HDR technology provides a wide range of color detail and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more intense. The Insignia F30 4K TV offers versatile connectivity, which includes three HDMI ports and WiFi, which make it easy to connect external home theater components.

This is also a Smart TV, with modern smart features that include Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. Alexa Voice Remote lets you easily control your entertainment, search across apps, and switch inputs, while Apple AirPlay allows you to share videos, photos, music and more from an Apple device to the TV with just the touch of a button. The Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

While it would regularly cost $400, the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV is just $250 at Best Buy today. This is a savings of $150, and it includes four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, three free months of Apple TV+, and 30 free days of FuboTV. Free shipping is included as well.

