Early Prime Day deal: Get this brand new 50-inch 4K TV for $200

Jennifer Allen
By
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Amazon has some amazing TV deals at the moment as a precursor to its main Prime Day deals soon. The best one is on the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Usually priced at $350, it’s down to only $200 for a limited time only. A huge price cut of 43%, this is the ideal TV for anyone who needs to keep costs down but also wants a highly functional TV. With stock likely to be highly popular, hit the buy button now or keep reading to learn more about it first.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

Insignia isn’t on our list of the best TV brands but it’s still worth checking out. It has all the essentials you could need. Its 4K resolution means you can watch TV in better style than HD, of course, but it’s the wealth of features that make it easier to watch that really help. It has Alexa voice controls built-in so you can simply speak commands into the voice remote without needing to use a separate app or similar. From there, you can ask it to watch live TV, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, and even control all your smart home devices.

Alongside that, you have all the benefits of Fire TV. That means access to over one million streaming movies and TV episodes with thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills to discover. All your key favorites are here like Apple TV+, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, so you’re good to go with so many options here. And, of course, voice controls save you from searching through button taps all the time. You can also pair the TV with your Amazon Echo to add to the hands-free control potential.

While the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV won’t rival the best TVs, at this price, it’s a very respectable choice. Whether you’re on a budget for your living room setup or looking to add a cheap TV to your bedroom, kitchen, or child’s room, it’s a reliable option. There’s even DTS Studio Sound to provide more realistic sound than regular TV speakers.

Usually priced at $350, the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is down to $200 as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals. Already proving popular, if it seems like the one for you, hit the buy button now and reap the benefits faster.

