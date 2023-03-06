 Skip to main content
This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED TV you can buy right now

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

It’s not often an opportunity to get premium technology at a discount, but among the going TV deals is a discount on an Insignia QLED 4K TV. One of the best QLED TV deals you’ll find, the 50-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV is just $260 at Best Buy right now, which is a $170 savings from its regular price of $430. You’ll also get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and three free months of Apple TV+ with your purchase, as well as free shipping.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV

QLED TV picture technology is one of the highest picture qualities you can get in a TV, making the 50-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV a good fit for almost any home theater. The QLED screen produces high contrast and clarity like few TVs can produce, and with the ability to upscale older content into 4K in real time, you’ll never have to watch pixelated, blurry content again. This TV makes everything you watch sharper, more details, and more immersive, and it makes a great TV to break in with some of the best shows on HBO Max as well as what’s new on Disney+.

And because this TV is a Smart TV, it gives you access to all of your favorite apps right within its user interface. You’ll find easy access to thousands of channels, and apps that include Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Apple TV+, and Disney+, among many others. Its smarts also include voice controls. The I50-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV is able to connect to and interact with Alexa, and includes an Alexa Voice Remote that lets you easily control entertainment, search for content across apps, and switch inputs, among other controls. DTS Virtual-X Sound and a huge range of connectivity ports round out the top features of this QLED 4K TV by Insignia.

The 50-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV  looks good at the center of any home theater, and it’s currently just $260 at Best Buy. That’s a discount of $270 from its regular price of $430. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are several free months of both Apple TV+ and Amazon Music Unlimited.

