 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

JLab’s sleek $200 Epic Lux Lab Edition wireless headphones have features that outclass Sony and Bose

By
JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition headphones.
JLab
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 43 seconds ago

For years, JLab has been synonymous with budget-friendly audio, but lately, it’s been making inroads into the mid-to-high-end market. The latest product in that effort was revealed at CES 2025: the Epic Lux Lab Edition wireless noise-canceling headphones, which have a sleek design that reminds me of luxury models from Bowers & Wilkins, Sennheiser, and Sony. Still, in keeping with JLab’s focus on accessible pricing, these new cans are priced at just $200 and will be available for preorder starting January 6, with shipping expected to begin on January 30.

Many of the Epic Lux Lab Edition features and specifications will feel familiar to those who keep an eye on the wireless headphone space, e.g.: 32mm dynamic drivers, spatial audio with head tracking, Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, and Find My Device functionality. They’re also the first JLab headphones to offer adaptive noise canceling and transparency modes.

JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition headphones.
JLab

But what really helps these cans stand out from the biggest brands, are their massive battery life (a claimed 90+ hours of playtime with ANC off and 60+ hours with it on), their “LabShare Mode” that lets you share your audio with another Lux headphone owner, and their ability to charge wirelessly as well as via USB-C. JLab even includes a Qi wireless charging mat in the box.

Recommended Videos

I’ve seen wireless charging on headsets, like this Cyber Acoustics model, and I also found this Onanoff model that comes with a wireless charging stand, but the Epic Lux Lab Edition is the first set of ANC headphones I’ve come across that works with a regular wireless charger.

JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition headphones.
JLab

JLab has given the Epic Lux Lab Edition a combination of physical and touch controls, some of which can be customized in the JLab app, along with EQ customizations.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The company says the ANC system uses AI to filter through various noise frequencies in real time, resulting in an up to 42dB reduction in external sounds. Calling is handled via 4 beamforming microphones (two on each earcup), combined with JLab’s environmental noise canceling (ENC) algorithm.

JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition headphones.
JLab

JLab says the headphones have been certified for hi-res audio with a frequency response of 20Hz-40kHz. You’ll get lossless hi-res when listening via a wired connection, while Android users will get wireless hi-res performance if they use available LDAC Bluetooth codec.

Related

The Epic Lux Lab Edition ship with a hard shell zippered carry case and two cables (USB-C for charging and USB-C-to-3.5mm for analog listening).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
V-Moda’s M-200 get the wireless ANC upgrade we’ve been waiting for
V-Moda M-200 ANC

We thought V-Moda's studio-inspired $350 M-200 headphones were pretty sweet when we reviewed them in 2019, but for all of their strengths, they're still a wired-only set of cans and they don't have active noise cancellation (ANC). Today, on the first day of CES 2021,  V-Moda fixes these omissions with its $500 M-200 ANC -- a wireless, ANC-equipped version of the M-200. This isn't a preview; you can buy the new cans on Amazon or V-moda.com today.

All of the classic V-Moda design elements have been preserved with the M-200 ANC. You get a well-cushioned headband, an articulated set of hinges that let the headphones fold up into a small, hard-shell carry case, aluminum "shields" on the ear cups that can be swapped out for an endless range of customization options, and magnetically attached ear cushions.

Read more
AirPods Max vs. Sony WH-1000XM4 vs. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
A woman wearing the silver Apple AirPods Max.

There’s always been fierce competition over who makes the best noise-canceling headphones, and now that Apple has thrown its hat into the ring, there's one more heavyweight contender. Fans of high-end headphones rightfully want to know if the new AirPods Max beat out the two reigning champs in this category: Sony’s WH-1000XM4 and Bose’s Noise Canceling Headphones 700.

Since there’s only one way to find out, let’s get right to it with our three-way noise-canceling headphones comparison.

Read more
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are the best Prime Day deal
sony wh 1000xm4 are the best prime day 2020 deal lowest price

Prime Day has entered day two with deals on electronics of all kinds, including some terrific Prime Day headphones deals. Here at Digital Trends, we keep an eye out for deals all year round, so we already have a selection of headphone deals for you to peruse. But sometimes a deal comes around which is so good we need to highlight it for you straight away, and that's the case with this deal on the audiophile-favorite noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4. These tremendous headphones are now available with a $50 discount and with every purchase you'll also receive a $25 Amazon Gift Card.

Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones are perfect for those who want to block out background noises while they work or travel. They sound great, with clear and detailed mids and highs, and the bass is well balanced so it doesn't overwhelm the listening experience. If you have a preference for how your headphones should sound, you can adjust the EQ and noise-canceling options using the free Headphones app for iOS or Android. And the headphones come with a built-in microphone so you can use them to take calls or attend virtual meetings as well.

Read more