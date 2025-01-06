JLab’s sleek $200 Epic Lux Lab Edition wireless headphones have features that outclass Sony and Bose

For years, JLab has been synonymous with budget-friendly audio, but lately, it’s been making inroads into the mid-to-high-end market. The latest product in that effort was revealed at CES 2025: the Epic Lux Lab Edition wireless noise-canceling headphones, which have a sleek design that reminds me of luxury models from Bowers & Wilkins, Sennheiser, and Sony. Still, in keeping with JLab’s focus on accessible pricing, these new cans are priced at just $200 and will be available for preorder starting January 6, with shipping expected to begin on January 30.

Many of the Epic Lux Lab Edition features and specifications will feel familiar to those who keep an eye on the wireless headphone space, e.g.: 32mm dynamic drivers, spatial audio with head tracking, Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, and Find My Device functionality. They’re also the first JLab headphones to offer adaptive noise canceling and transparency modes.

But what really helps these cans stand out from the biggest brands, are their massive battery life (a claimed 90+ hours of playtime with ANC off and 60+ hours with it on), their “LabShare Mode” that lets you share your audio with another Lux headphone owner, and their ability to charge wirelessly as well as via USB-C. JLab even includes a Qi wireless charging mat in the box.

Recommended Videos

I’ve seen wireless charging on headsets, like this Cyber Acoustics model, and I also found this Onanoff model that comes with a wireless charging stand, but the Epic Lux Lab Edition is the first set of ANC headphones I’ve come across that works with a regular wireless charger.

JLab has given the Epic Lux Lab Edition a combination of physical and touch controls, some of which can be customized in the JLab app, along with EQ customizations.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The company says the ANC system uses AI to filter through various noise frequencies in real time, resulting in an up to 42dB reduction in external sounds. Calling is handled via 4 beamforming microphones (two on each earcup), combined with JLab’s environmental noise canceling (ENC) algorithm.

JLab says the headphones have been certified for hi-res audio with a frequency response of 20Hz-40kHz. You’ll get lossless hi-res when listening via a wired connection, while Android users will get wireless hi-res performance if they use available LDAC Bluetooth codec.

The Epic Lux Lab Edition ship with a hard shell zippered carry case and two cables (USB-C for charging and USB-C-to-3.5mm for analog listening).