The 43-inch LG 4K Smart TV gets a huge price cut at Walmart

Josh Levenson
By
lg 55 inch 4k smart tv deal walmart

Searching for a new TV so you can watch all your favorite shows in 4K? You’re in luck — Walmart has wiped $230 off the shelf price of one of LG’s most reliable 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs, dropping the price down to $270.

But that’s not the best bit. That would be Walmart’s kind offer to split the cost, including tax, over a 12-month period. We ran the calculation for our Portland office and the total balance was $325, which equates to a more affordable $24 per month.

The TV on offer is LG’s 43-inch 43UK6300PUE (we know, naming conventions for TVs are the most confusing thing ever), which is armed with an LED screen (rather than an OLED one) that’s crisp, sharp, and has a fantastic default color profile.

Just like the 55-inch 4K LG Smart TV we featured earlier this week, the 43UK6300PUE can showcase both native 4K Ultra HD content as well as standard Full HD material in an upscaled 4K resolution.

It also benefits from multi-format HDR, factoring in both HDR10 and HLG for future broadcasts, fusing it with LG’s advanced tone mapping tech, which does a stellar job at sprucing up detail in low-light scenes — regardless of how action-packed they are.

That’s not where the high-tech goodness ends, either. There’s a so-called Magic Remote in the box, which lets you use either gestures, the default set of buttons, or the firm’s trademark Intelligent Voice Control feature to control the TV.

Here’s a brief look at the types of commands you can throw its way:

  • “Turn down the volume.”
  • “Open Netflix.”
  • “Switch to HDMI 2.”
  • “Search YouTube for NBA.”
  • “Schedule the TV to turn off at 10 PM.”

At 43-inches, the 43UK6300PUE won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. If it’s a little too small (or big) for you, check out our comprehensive buying guide — it will help you find the best model based on your various requirements.

We’d also recommend checking out our list of other TV deals if this one doesn’t tickle your fancy. There are plenty of deals to choose from, including a top-of-the-range Samsung 75-inch QLED one for $1,978 — a total saving of $1,219.

