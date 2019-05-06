Share

On the lookout for a new 4K TV at a nice price? Walmart has you covered with a 55-inch 4K LG Smart TV for $400. The same model usually sits on the retailer’s shelves for $700, making this a Smart TV deal not to be missed.

Still, there’s no disputing the fact that $400 is a lot of money to fork out in one go — and Walmart agrees, which is why it’s offering customers with good credit the option to split up the cost over a 12-month period with payments of $39 per month.

Now let’s get down to the details. The TV on offer is a 55-inch 4K LG 55UK6300PUE Smart TV. It’s armed with an LED, rather than an OLED, screen that’s crisp, sharp, and has a fantastic default color profile out of the box.

As it is a 4K TV, it can showcase native 4K content. It’s also capable of taking standard HD material and adapting it in real time to match the higher resolution — and from what we’ve seen, it works well.

The 55UK6300PUE is equipped with LG’s love-it-or-loathe-it Magic Remote, which lets you use gestures to control your TV. It’s not something that everyone will find useful, though, which is why it’s also decked out with buttons.

LG is at the forefront of Smart TV tech, so it should come as no surprise to hear that this particular model has just about everything you could ever need streaming-wise, including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, Hulu, and Netflix.

Everything can be controlled using the firm’s trademark Intelligent Voice Control. Just tap the microphone icon on the Magic Remote, and you can throw all kinds of commands its way, such as “turn down the volume,” and “change the channel.”

It’s unclear how long the deal will run for, so we’d strongly recommend that those in the market for a new TV act quickly. It really is a must-have.

Not sold? Check out our buying guide to see what makes a great TV. Don’t forget to bookmark this page before heading over there, as you’ll find that the 55UK6300PUE ticks all the boxes — and you’ll be wanting to come back to bag it.