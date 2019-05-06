Digital Trends
Home Theater

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch 4K LG Smart TV at Walmart

Josh Levenson
By
lg 55 inch 4k smart tv deal walmart

On the lookout for a new 4K TV at a nice price? Walmart has you covered with a 55-inch 4K LG Smart TV for $400. The same model usually sits on the retailer’s shelves for $700, making this a Smart TV deal not to be missed.

Still, there’s no disputing the fact that $400 is a lot of money to fork out in one go — and Walmart agrees, which is why it’s offering customers with good credit the option to split up the cost over a 12-month period with payments of $39 per month.

Now let’s get down to the details. The TV on offer is a 55-inch 4K LG 55UK6300PUE Smart TV. It’s armed with an LED, rather than an OLED, screen that’s crisp, sharp, and has a fantastic default color profile out of the box.

As it is a 4K TV, it can showcase native 4K content. It’s also capable of taking standard HD material and adapting it in real time to match the higher resolution — and from what we’ve seen, it works well.

The 55UK6300PUE is equipped with LG’s love-it-or-loathe-it Magic Remote, which lets you use gestures to control your TV. It’s not something that everyone will find useful, though, which is why it’s also decked out with buttons.

LG is at the forefront of Smart TV tech, so it should come as no surprise to hear that this particular model has just about everything you could ever need streaming-wise, including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, Hulu, and Netflix.

Everything can be controlled using the firm’s trademark Intelligent Voice Control. Just tap the microphone icon on the Magic Remote, and you can throw all kinds of commands its way, such as “turn down the volume,” and “change the channel.”

It’s unclear how long the deal will run for, so we’d strongly recommend that those in the market for a new TV act quickly. It really is a must-have.

Not sold? Check out our buying guide to see what makes a great TV. Don’t forget to bookmark this page before heading over there, as you’ll find that the 55UK6300PUE  ticks all the boxes — and you’ll be wanting to come back to bag it.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019
Up Next

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
samsung nu7100
Home Theater

Best Buy cuts $130 off one of Samsung’s finest midrange 4K Smart TVs

In the market for a 4K TV that costs less than $400? You're in luck. Best Buy has knocked $130 off one of Samsung's finest midrange 55-inch 4K Smart TVs, dropping the price below the $400 mark.
Posted By Josh Levenson
OLED vs. LED
Home Theater

OLED or LED? We pick the winner in the battle of competing TV tech

The acronyms OLED and LED sound and look very similar, but the two technologies are vastly different in terms of engineering, performance, and capabilities. Which technology wins when you pit OLED versus LED in a TV?
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
samsung 65 inch un65nu7200 4k tv deal walmart un65nu730
Deals

This unmissable deal on a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV won’t be around for long

Walmart has dropped a cool $400 off the asking price of one of Samsung's most desirable 65-inch 4K LED Smart TVs. It's the UN65NU7200 — a model that's usually priced at nearly $1,000. But you may need to act fast.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best movies on hulu the dark knight
Movies & TV

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (May 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu ramy featured
Movies & TV

Skip the flowers and sunshine this spring and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
game of thrones best bit characters ciaran hinds
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones’ best supporting characters, from Bronn to Tormund

While much of the focus in Game of Thrones is on the main characters who are fighting for the Iron Throne, there are several bit characters who have played crucial roles in helping them get there.
Posted By Christine Persaud
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

Google I/O 2019: How to watch and keep up with the biggest developments

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream suspiria featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Suspiria, Insidious, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The remake of Suspiria, Anthony Jeselnik's new stand-up special, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (May 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
pioneer elite dolby atmos 5 1 4 speaker system insitufull1
Home Theater

How to know if you’re really getting great Dolby Atmos sound

Dolby Atmos surround sound has become the holy grail for home theater lovers who want the best possible sound from their systems. But getting Dolby Atmos isn't as easy as you might think. Here's how to know if you're getting Dolby Atmos.
Posted By Simon Cohen
beats studio wireless mem 5v2
Deals

Beats’ Studio 3 Wireless headphones drop to lowest price on Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless are a great set of noise-canceling headphones, and now they can be yours for $280 — the cheapest price Amazon has ever listed them for. If you've been holding back on a pair of Beats, now's your chance.
Posted By Josh Levenson