 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Should you install beta updates for Apple TV 4K?

Phil Nickinson
By
Apple TV beta software options as seen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

This is sort of one of those things that you see pop up from time to time whenever Apple unleashes an onslaught of new beta software. And it’s worth discussing. Should you, proud owner of an Apple TV (or the newer Apple TV 4K, which is still our pick for the best streaming hardware you can buy), simply sit back and let production-level tvOS updates hit your box as Steve Jobs intended? Or should you live on the edge and take your chances with beta updates?

It’s a fair question. I’m a sucker for updates. But there’s a little bit to think about here.

Recommended Videos

What is a beta update?

For us mere mortals (as in someone who doesn’t work at Apple), there are three software tracks from which you can choose on Apple TV. There’s the regular software that everybody gets, which we’ll call “Production.” Because that’s what it is. There are two types of betas. There’s “Developer,” and there’s “Public.”

Related

The oversimplified version is that those designations point to the software’s place in the release track. The further along things are, the more testing they should have received, and thus the more bug-free the software should be. Developer is on the bleeding edge. Public beta is intended for more widespread, public release. And then the production software is what retail units (and the vast majority of folks) will get.

The Software Updates section on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Why deal with beta updates?

So why even play around with beta software? The real reason is because that’s where you’ll find new features before they’re released on the Production track. Sometimes they’re in various stages of development. They could be close to finished, or not. Buttons could stay put, or they could move around a little bit. That’s why we typically don’t report all that much on beta software — though there are exceptions. And when we do, we note that we’re talking about beta software, which very much is subject to change.

It’s also very possible that things will break. While we’ve experienced this far less on the Apple TV platform, phone nerds (I’m raising my hand as one) know full well that beta software can break things. That’s because the software on platforms — like tvOS, iOS, or Android — contains code called APIs, short for Application Programming Interface. That’s the code that lets an app talk with the hardware and the services that run on it. Beta software can introduce new APIs that won’t work with an app that’s not updated for them, or it can break older APIs.

That’s the true function of beta software, and the developer and public tracks of testing. Developers get the new features early to figure out how to implement them. The public beta allows non-developers to test things out ahead of public release. (Certainly, there is all kinds of non-public testing going on, but that’s not for us to worry about.)

Apple TV beta software updates.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Should you use an Apple TV beta update?

So let’s circle back around to the question at hand. Should you install a beta software update for your Apple TV? I’ll answer that question with another question: Do you get a stern look from a spouse or a roommate or a parent if and when you go monkeying around with something you probably shouldn’t be monkeying around with, and it breaks, and you have to explain that it’s broken and that you’re trying to fix it and it shouldn’t really take that long and it’s fine because you really won’t ever do this again?

If that last part at all sounds like you, tread cautiously. But the good news is that major issues in tvOS beta software have been fairly rare. That doesn’t mean they won’t occur, and it doesn’t mean things won’t ever break. But there’s also a decent chance that should you install a beta update, no one will be the wiser.

Why bother with any of this? If you’re a developer, the reasons are self-explanatory and you don’t need us to tell you why. But for everyone else, it’s really just a matter of wanting to try out new features without having to wait for the production software to land. Sometimes that also requires a software update to your phone, in the case of the iPhone/Apple TV Facetime feature in iOS 17. But for something like the updated TV app in iOS 17.2, a quick update on your Apple TV box is all it takes.

It’s your call. And the good news is that Apple makes updating to beta software easier than ever.

How to install beta software on Apple TV

It used to be that you had to jump through some hoops to install beta software on Apple products. It’s now super easy.

Open the Settings app on your Apple TV. Scroll down to System, and then choose Software Updates. Toggle Get Beta Updates to On. Now choose whether you want the Developer track, or the Public Beta track.

Then sit back and let the update do its thing.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
YouTube TV in 4K: Everything you need to know
YouTube TV 4K streams settings and user options.

When it comes to streaming live TV in the U.S. (or streaming any kind of video anywhere, for that matter), resolution and bit rate remain as important as ever. And you're now able to enjoy YouTube TV in 4K. Some of it, at least. And if it seems like it's taken forever for that to happen, you're not wrong.

The basic fact is that it takes a lot of bandwidth to stream video — and that's even more difficult when you're talking linear TV, (and more so still if it's a live event like sports). So it's not really that much of a surprise to learn that most live channels stream at 720p resolution — or maybe 1080p if you're lucky. (We'll leave frame rate out of the equation for a minute, but it's a thing, too, especially for sports.)

Read more
Six things we’ve learned so far from MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

There's light at the end of the tunnel that is the 2023 MLS season. And that tunnel looks different than in previous years, for so many reasons. Chief among them is that domestic streaming rights shifted from ESPN+ to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. That's a big deal, not because ESPN+ was doing a particularly bad job, but because it made it simple to watch every match.

But the metaphorical reality distortion field that surrounds Apple also happens to, at times, be true. It's evident in the products, and it's also apparent in the services.

Read more
How to figure out what size TV you should buy
Samsung S95C OLED

Thanks to constant evolutions in lighting technologies, resolution, and picture upscaling, we can sit closer to our TV screens than ever before. Ideally, you’ll be at least several feet away from your flat-screen when streaming movies and TV shows, but visual maladies like picture noise and that oh-so-dreaded pixelation are becoming far less concerning -- mostly because the best modern TVs are just so dang good! But when it comes to picking the ideal TV size for your living room, bedroom, or cabana, using a few tried-and-true methodologies for determining what screen real estate is best for your viewing space is still recommended.

Luckily, your pals at Digital Trends have plenty of A/V experience and expertise, and we’ve put together this guide to help you figure out what size your new QLED, OLED, or QD-OLED should be. 
How to calculate TV size for your room

Read more