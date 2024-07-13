 Skip to main content
The 42-inch LG C3 OLED TV is down to $800 — today only

By
LG C3 OLED
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

There’s a short-term deal going on right now with what we consider to be one of the best TVs. It’s the LG C3 OLED, and in this case, the 42-inch version of the TV. Until 1 a.m ET on Saturday you can get this TV for just $800, a savings of $200 off of the regular $1,000. That means you don’t have a lot of time to evaluate, but there’s still no need to rush into the deal uninformed. You can always tap the button below to see the deal and TV for yourself (and its 4.8 rating from real Best Buy customers) but you can keep reading to see our take, and real experiences, with the TV before rushing into making a decision.

Why you should buy the 42-inch LG C3 OLED

This is a TV with a 4K resolution, OLED display, HDR 10 for great colors, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that will make it just as good at playing games as it is for watching TV and movies. Customers appreciate it for its picture quality and, though it has been pointed out that it isn’t as bright as the G3 model, they’re also quite enamored by its brightness.

Our LG C3 OLED review examined the TV up close and found that it does quite a good job in maintaining contrasts, with darker colors and bright highlights able to coexist in the same frame. And, beyond the simple fact that it displays in 120Hz, the LG C3 OLED is great for gaming with its beautiful display and four HDMI 2.1 inputs.

Convinced that this is the TV for you? It’s time to act, at least if you want to get this deal that saves you $200 off of the TV. Remember, to get the $1,000 42-inch LG C3 OLED for just $800, you’ll have to order by 1AM on Saturday morning New York time. Give our favorite Prime Day TV deals a look — some deals have already started — to give yourself some peace of mind, but then be sure to tap the button below to lock in this deal. You won’t be able to get it tomorrow.

