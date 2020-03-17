There’s no nice way to put it: Due to the coronavirus, these next couple of weeks are going to suck. So what are you going to do with your free time, between working from home, and almost everything shut down? It might be time to catch up on some of your favorite programs with some 4K TV deals.

We’ve spotted two deals — one each from Best Buy and Walmart — that might make these coming days a bit easier to bear. Both have some outstanding deals on 4K TVs that we would like to highlight.

Samsung 55-inch NU6900 Series 4K TV with HDR

Samsung’s NU6900 series televisions offer a great mix of value and functionality at a price point that is extremely competitive — even with the multitude of budget 4K TV options that people now have. It’s a smart TV, so you’ll have tons of content to keep you entertained for the foreseeable future, as well as the ability to connect USB devices like digital cameras, camcorders, and thumb drives to enjoy non-streaming content as well.

The picture quality of this set is also a high point, with a built-in UHD Engine that upscales non-4K content, making it look nearly as good as true 4K content. Another technology, called HDR10, gives native 4K content impressive clarity and detail — making your viewing experience even better. Normally $380, Best Buy is currently selling this set for just $330.

LG 65-inch Class 4K LED TV with HDR

This particular model is a regular on our deals list, and we’ve seen deals since the holidays on the LG UM6950 65-inch 4K TV. However, at just $478 ($172 off its normal $650 retail price), the current deal is one of the best we’ve seen yet. The UM6950 sports active 4K high-dynamic range capabilities which optimizes the picture quality based on the content on the screen at that time. Paired with multi-format 4K HDR with LG’s superior tone mapping technology that supports HLG and HDR10, the picture quality is stunning.

The UM6950’s IPS 4K panel display offers wide viewing angles with realistic images and colors, even if you’re not watching the TV head-on. A built-in quad-core processor helps reduce video noise and motion blur, improving sharpness and offering 100% color accuracy. Put simply, the UM6950 is worth every penny, and even more at this excellent price.

