 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Loop Switch 2 earplugs aid your ears when Bluetooth buds won’t do

By
The Loop Switch 2 earplugs.
Loop

We spend a lot of time here on various headphones and earbuds and how they’re able to block out the noise while still letting in the sounds you need to hear. Sometimes it’s noise cancellation as a matter of clarity, with a side effect being better hearing health.

Perhaps more important — and certainly with a lighter hit on the wallet — is noise reduction in the form of earplugs. In fact, one of my favorite quality-of-life decisions in recent years has been when I started wearing earplugs at concerts. (Yes, something I should have done years ago, before I could tell my hearing was taking a hit. Oh, to be young again.) And today Loop — you’ve undoubtedly seen its work on Instagram by now — has unveiled the Loop Switch 2 earbuds. And I’m using that term on purpose because they indeed look and feel more like something you use to listen to music than you do to keep your hearing from being damaged, even if Loop itself uses the word “earplugs,” which puts these in a decidedly different category than something that would include the best wireless earbuds.

Recommended Videos

The “Switch” part refers to three levels of noise reduction — “modes,” Loop calls them. But make no mistake, these are unpowered earplugs, for passive noise reduction instead of active noise cancellation. The new models block out more noise than before, have a slimmer profile, and they come in four colors.

“Our goal is to make hearing protection seamless and stylish, integrating it into everyday life through innovative technology,” Loop co-founder Dimitri O said in a press release. “The original Loop Switch transformed how people control sound, but Loop Switch 2 sets a new standard with major improvements in comfort, design and performance.”

You can essentially think of the three levels of noise reduction as sort of an unplugged, unpowered, analog version of transparency modes you’d find in Bluetooth earbuds. In a very oversimplified sense, the numbers you’re about to read refer to the amount of noise-reduction each mode inflects.

The four colors of Loop Switch 2 earplugs.
Loop

“Engage Mode” is the lowest of those, at 20dB SNR. (That’s increased from 17db SNR.) Loop says it “clarifies speech while softening ambient noise” as sound travels through the acoustic channel (that’s where the “loop” part of all this comes in) and mesh filter. So it’d theoretically takes a 100dB concert down to 80dB. Loop intends this for use in cafes or restaurants to help cut down on the din.

Experience Mode weighs in at 23dB SNR, up from 21dB SNR, and it “filters noise while preserving rich sound,” which is “ideal for events or immersive listening.”

And Quiet Mode lands at 26dB SNR, up from 25dB SNR, “for focus in shared workspaces or creating a calm bubble while traveling.”

The mechanical dial — which is what lets you switch from one mode to another — has been redesigned, with “more intuitive and tactile transitions between modes.”

“Loop Switch 2 gives people unprecedented control over their sound environment,” Loop co-founder Maarten Bodewes said in the press release. “We’ve pushed the limits of what a single earplug can achieve, combining precision and convenience so users can focus on what matters most, without distraction.”

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: Which Sling TV package is best?
Sling TV logo.

When it comes to cutting the cord on cable, you've got plenty of options to choose from. Sling TV is as close as you can get to à la carte TV — even though it is also definitely not that. However, it stands out from other live TV streaming services by delivering bundles of channels with plenty of extras.

Sling TV offers two base plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Neither one has the massive channel list that you might see from competitors, but they come at a much more affordable price. With their library of "Extras," you can build out the channels missing from your bundle to get the TV lineup you want, at a price that won't ruin your budget.

Read more
The Sonos Arc Ultra might not need a separate subwoofer
Sonos Arc Ultra, exploded view in detail.

The new Sonos Arc Ultra is packed with 15 amps and 14 drivers, giving the Dolby Atmos soundbar the ability to reproduce 9.1.4 channels of sound, according to the company. That's a big step up from the original Sonos Arc, an 11-driver, 5.1.2 system. And while the increase in surround channels (from 5 to 9) and height channels (from 2 to 4) is impressive, it's the lonely "1" in the middle of the Arc Ultra's channel setup that might make the biggest difference.

That middle .1 represents the low frequency effects (LFE) channel -- the one that's punted over to a dedicated subwoofer when you have one available. It's the channel that gives movies the deep, powerful rumble we most closely associate with theatrical sound. On its own, the Sonos Arc does a decent job with low frequencies, but it relies on the same drivers that produce its mid-frequency sounds to do so. These drivers aren't optimized for LFE sounds, which is why many Arc buyers add a Sonos Sub or Sub Mini, increasing the cost of their system by as much as $799.

Read more
What is Fandango at Home? Here’s everything you need to know
Fandango at Home is displayed on a PC.

There are many great video streaming services that are eager to take your money each month. But what if you’re just not keen on the all-you-can-eat buffet and would simply rather build your digital collection? That’s where Fandango At Home, formerly known as Vudu, comes into play.

While popular video-on-demand (VOD) services like Netflix and Hulu, deliver tons of great content, they come with an associated price tag. In the current era of streaming services, its easy to blow out your budget just because you want access to everything streaming online. However, there is another option. Free advertising-based streaming television (FAST) delivers tons of great programming, and it doesn't cost you a single penny.

Read more