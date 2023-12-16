 Skip to main content
NBA League Pass on YouTube TV is just $50 for the rest of the season

Phil Nickinson
NBA on YouTube TV.
We’re about one-third of the way through the 2023-24 NBA season, and YouTube TV has dropped a special treat. You can get NBA League Pass for just $50 for the rest of the season. Not $50 a month — $50 total. You need to act fast, though; the offer ends on December 18.

The scheme is basically the same as what we’ve enjoyed this season with NFL Sunday Ticket. You can watch your favorite teams’ out-of-market games, wherever you are. No relying on the cable networks. No resorting to sketchy websites that almost certainly don’t have the rights to be doing what they’re doing. You subscribe and watch, all within the biggest live-streaming service in the U.S.

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
You will, of course, also need a subscription to YouTube TV. If you don’t already have that, we’re talking about more than 100 channels for $73 a month. Along with that, you’ll get unlimited recording, the ability to have six accounts on a single subscription for your family (it’s all tied to their Google accounts), and even the ability to watch a good number of live and on-demand events on YouTube TV in 4K resolution.

Dish is hands-down the best way to watch basketball at home, offering access to ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, so you can watch all of the matches in the season, as well as multi-view so you can watch up to four live at the same time.

YouTube TV also offers up multiview for free, which lets you watch multiple things at once. That’s true for the NBA games, as well as NFL, and it also works with news and weather channels.

Still need more? YouTube TV just rolled out a new feature that lets you lessen the latency lag and stream as close to the actual live game as possible.

And YouTube TV is available on every modern streaming platform. That means Roku and Amazon Fire TV, of course, which make up the bulk of what people are using. But you also can watch on Android TV and Google TV, or on Apple TV, various smart TV systems, and in a web browser. Basically, as long as you have an internet connection, you can watch YouTube TV.

So, yeah. You’re running out of reasons not to get YouTube TV and NBA League Pass. To purchase it, head over to YouTube TV in a web browser and go to your subscription settings.

