New Nothing phone arrives on April 28, but not the one you expect

Nothing has announced the launch of its next smartphone, but anyone expecting it to be the Nothing Phone 3 will have to be patient for a while longer, as its next phone falls under the CMF by Nothing brand. It’s the CMF Phone 2 Pro, and it’s coming at the end of April with a collection of new earbuds too.

On April 28, 2025 Nothing will announce the CMF Phone 2 Pro, its second smartphone, along with the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus. In case CMF by Nothing is new to you, it’s Nothing’s value-focused line, made to bring great design and fun hardware to more people. It can be all-too easy to ignore this type of brand when flashier devices catch our eye, but that would be a mistake with CMF by Nothing’s current range. For example, we really liked the CMF Phone 1 when we used it, along with Nothing’s excellent CMF Watch Pro 2 too.

The company is keeping quiet about the finer details concerning the CMF Phone 2 Pro at the moment, but the name is interesting, as we haven’t seen a non-Pro CMF Phone 2 yet. Nothing plays around with its nomenclature quite a lot, and its release schedules don’t always follow an established convention. For example, it has recently launched the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, both before the Nothing Phone 3. It wouldn’t be a surprise to find it launches a non-Pro CMF Phone 2 later on this year, or even just not bother with one at all.

The three new earbud models will potentially replace the existing CMF Buds and CMF Buds Pro 2, but again, it’s not clear how the model range will evolve based on the names alone. It’s entirely possible the Buds Pro 2 you can buy now will continue on in the range.

Whatever happens with the new models, we can be sure the CMF Phone 2 Pro and all the new earbuds will come in bright colors — orange is practically certain — and for the phone, we’re keen to see whether Nothing continues with the fun modular design that makes the CMF Phone 1 such a unique phone. We’ll find out on April 28.