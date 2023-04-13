This 50-inch 4K TV is $198 in Walmart’s Spring Sale

Take one quick peek at some of the best TV deals, or even some of the best Walmart TV deals, and you’ll notice they tend to come and go quite frequently. That can make it quite difficult to narrow down the selection and choose one for your next upgrade. But every once in a while, a deal comes along that’s so good, well, you just shouldn’t miss it. That’s the case with the current deal on Onn’s 4K UHD LED Smart Roku TV, that’s available at a steep discount for Walmart’s Spring Sale. Normally $238, it’s yours right now, out the door, for $198, saving you $40, which might not seem like much until you start comparing it to other 4K UHD smart TVs out there. It’s an amazing price, but it won’t last for long.

Where can you find a 4K TV for the price this Onn 50-inch is available as part of Walmart’s Spring Sale? Go ahead and look, we’ll wait. Now, try to find a TV with the Roku smart streaming platform built-in that lets you start streaming your favorite on-demand apps and shows right out of the box. That’s what you’re getting here. A TV that’s ready to rock, with an excellent ultra-HD resolution, 60hz refresh rate, and all the smart features that come with a Roku TV, including the ability to control the TV through a smart mobile app. It has all the staples features we recommend looking for in our 4K TV buying guide, which seldom happens with deals this low.

This 50-inch LED TV brings out lifelike colors, textures, and details, with a 2160P (4K) resolution, crystal clear and sharp picture, and VESA-mounting support — so you can hang this bad boy flush on your wall with a compatible mount. It’s an excellent choice for an auxiliary room like an office, mancave, patio, bedroom, or heck, even the living room.

Most cheaper TVs tend to skimp out on the connectivity options but that’s not true here. You get three HDMI, one composite, one USB, an optical, one coaxial, and a headphone jack for personal audio. There’s also a built-in LAN (Ethernet) jack for wired internet access, outside of the built-in WiFi. Plus, it works with Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Usually, you’d be paying $238 for this TV, which is already a great price we might add. However, with the current deal, it’s yours for just $198, saving you $40. That’s not a huge discount overall, but that’s still an incredible price for a 4K TV with Roku smart functionality built-in. There’s no sense in waiting around for Black Friday deals at this point when this offer is available. Take advantage while you can though, it’s probably going to sell out soon.

