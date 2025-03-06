Q Acoustics’ new Q SUB subwoofers boast ease of use and easy price

Those Brits make excellent speakers, and today one of the country’s finest purveyors of audio goodness, Q Acoustics, announced a trio of powerful active subwoofers that it hopes will make integration into any system easy, while not blowing out your wallet. The Q Sub series woofers include the 8-inch Q SUB80, the 10-inch Q SUB100 and a 12-inch model, Q SUB120, range from $900 to $1,200, and are available now.

Made to integrate into both existing home theater or two-channel music systems, be it a Q Acoustics setup or another brand of speakers, the three sizes of Q Sub speakers make it easy to properly pair them up with your speakers as well as the size of room you need to fill with sound. Ranging in power from 200- to 300-watts of continuous power (400- to 600-watts peak), it’s unlikely you’ll be wanting for more.

Subwoofer placement and setup can be a fickle beast, so Q Acoustics is putting an emphasis on easy system integration and setup with the Q Sub series. Employing DSP (digital signal processing) and easy phase and delay fine-tuning, as well as low pass filtering and frequency response adjustments (from a wide 40 to 250 Hz) for matching with a broad range of speakers, Q Acoustics hopes to tame the setup beast. The Q Sub subwoofers also use automatic source detection that identifies the source signal type (be that stereo, mono, integrated amplifier, or set of powered speakers) and its level so it can automatically adjust the sub’s volume. The auto detection will also out the sub in standby mode after 20 minutes of inactivity.

All three Q Sub woofers are built using “18 mm high-density MDF with a 36-mm double-thickness baffle,” and “internal dart bracing,” which Q Acoustics says offers big strength and stability that reduces something called “cabinet ballooning” — all this translates to excellent performance under huge amounts of low frequency pressure.

The drivers in each of the Q Sub speakers are made up of a heavy-duty steel chassis, paper cone, and rubber surround and, as mentioned above, come in 8-, 10-, and 12-inch sizes. Here’s a more detailed rundown of each Q Sub subwoofer:

SUB80 (8-inch), 200-watts continuous, 400 watts peak, size: 12.4 x 12.4 13.6 inches, 33 pounds, $899

SUB100 (10-inch), 250-watts continuous, 500 watts peak, size: 13.7 x 13.7 x 15 inches, 36.8 pounds, $1,049

SUB120 (12-inch), 300-watts continuous, 600 watts peak, size: 15.7 x 15.7 x 17 inches, 49.6 pounds, $1,199

The Q Acoustics Q Sub series subwoofers are available in two finishes — Satin Black with a black grille or Satin White with a grey grille — and are all available now at the Q Acoustics website.