Roku, the brand behind one of the most popular smart TV platforms, rolled out its own hardware in the form of the Roku Select Series 4K TVs. The 50-inch model is currently on sale from Best Buy for a very affordable $280, following a $100 discount on its original price of $380. There’s not much time left for you to take advantage of this offer though, so before it ends, you should hurry up and push through with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV

The 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV makes the most out of the Roku platform as a smart TV that grants access to all of the popular streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. If you’ve exhausted everything that they have to offer, Roku is also offering hundreds of free channels for you to consume. The 4K TV features a customizable home screen where you can place your favorite channels and input sources to cut down on your time spent searching and scrolling, and it’s compatible with all of the major digital assistants so it will seamlessly fit into any smart home ecosystem.

The Roku Select Series 4K TV’s 50-inch screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution to highlight even the smallest details of whatever you’re watching, while automatic brightness allows the display to make adjustments based on the lighting of the room. The 4K TV also comes with Dolby Audio built-in speakers for clear and loud sound, though you can also enjoy private listening by connecting your headphones to the accompanying voice remote.

Best Buy’s $100 discount for the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV isn’t just attractive for fans of the Roku platform, but it’s also actually one of the top TV deals in the market right now. Instead of $380, you’ll only be paying $280 for this 4K TV, but you’ll have to complete the transaction as fast as possible because the offer will end very soon. If you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV, add it to your chart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations