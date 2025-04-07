Save $20 on the latest version of the Roku Ultra when you buy today

When it comes to streaming devices and smart TV technology, one of the top brands on the market in 2025 is Roku. For close to two decades, Roku has produced some of the best streamers for relatively low prices. We’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals, but every once in a while, we get to highlight premium streaming offers like this one:

Right now, when you purchase the Roku Ultra (2024) at Amazon, Walmart, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $80. The full MSRP on this model is $100.

Why you should buy the Roku Ultra (2024)

The Roku Ultra delivers an unparalleled streaming experience, complete with fast internet speeds and quick-loading apps, movies, and shows. Roku claims the latest version of its flagship streamer performs 30% faster than the previous generation. Still, you’ll also have the option of wired Ethernet connectivity if you want to bypass Wi-Fi altogether. Port-wise, the Ultra (2024) also features an HDMI eARC and a USB-A for hooking up an external flash drive.

The Roku Ultra brings great picture quality to the table and handshakes nicely with most modern TVs, projectors, and AV receivers. You’ll also get support for every HDR format, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos compatibility for three-dimensional sound.

Of course, you’ll also have access to Roku’s immense library of streaming apps and free live TV stations. The included Roku Voice Remote Pro is backlit, too, and features a lost remote finder.

It’s hard to say how long this Roku markdown is going to last, but we wouldn’t wait too long to take advantage of this offer. Save $20 when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals and top Best Buy deals for even more discounts on top-rated streaming hardware.