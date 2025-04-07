 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $20 on the latest version of the Roku Ultra when you buy today

By

When it comes to streaming devices and smart TV technology, one of the top brands on the market in 2025 is Roku. For close to two decades, Roku has produced some of the best streamers for relatively low prices. We’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals, but every once in a while, we get to highlight premium streaming offers like this one:

Right now, when you purchase the Roku Ultra (2024) at Amazon, Walmart, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $80. The full MSRP on this model is $100.

Why you should buy the Roku Ultra (2024)

The Roku Ultra delivers an unparalleled streaming experience, complete with fast internet speeds and quick-loading apps, movies, and shows. Roku claims the latest version of its flagship streamer performs 30% faster than the previous generation. Still, you’ll also have the option of wired Ethernet connectivity if you want to bypass Wi-Fi altogether. Port-wise, the Ultra (2024) also features an HDMI eARC and a USB-A for hooking up an external flash drive.

Related

The Roku Ultra brings great picture quality to the table and handshakes nicely with most modern TVs, projectors, and AV receivers. You’ll also get support for every HDR format, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos compatibility for three-dimensional sound.

Of course, you’ll also have access to Roku’s immense library of streaming apps and free live TV stations. The included Roku Voice Remote Pro is backlit, too, and features a lost remote finder.

It’s hard to say how long this Roku markdown is going to last, but we wouldn’t wait too long to take advantage of this offer. Save $20 when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals and top Best Buy deals for even more discounts on top-rated streaming hardware.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC earbuds, but act fast!
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in white.

When it comes to in-ear and over-ear audio products, one of the best brands in the business is Bose. Renowned for headphones like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, Bose produces some excellent earbuds, too, a pair of which just happens to be on sale today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $250. The full MSRP on this model is $300.

Read more
This massive Roku QLED TV is marked down to $1,000 today
Roku Pro Series TV

The talented minds at Roku have been producing some of the best streaming devices for years on end, a glowing trail of Streaming Stick and Ultra models that have only been matched by Roku’s many partnerships with top TV brands like TCL and Hisense. But now Roku also makes its own 4K TVs, and right now there’s an awesome sale on one of the largest screens of the herd:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Roku 75-inch Class Pro Series QLED TV through Amazon and Best Buy for only $1,000. The full MSRP on this bad boy is $1,700, and if you’re anything like us, you’re already thinking, “Hey, an extra $700 in my pocket means I can start looking at soundbar deals, too!” 

Read more
The latest Roku Ultra is already on sale at Best Buy with a $20 discount
The 2024 Roku Ultra.

Even though most TV deals you can shop right now will get you a smart TV, there are other reasons why you might want to buy a streaming device. If you need one, we highly recommend going for the Roku Ultra 2024, especially now that it's on sale from Best Buy for only $80 following a $20 discount on its sticker price of $100. It may go back to its regular price at any moment though, so if you don't want to miss out on the savings, you should complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Roku Ultra 2024 streaming device
The Roku Ultra 2024 was just released a few months ago, so if you want a top-of-the-line streaming device, this is the model you should buy. At its heart is the Roku platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ through a user-friendly interface. If your smart TV's menus are confusing, or if you want to easily upgrade your non-smart TV to a smart TV, the Roku Ultra 2024 may be the solution you're looking for.

Read more