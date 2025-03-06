 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Rotel’s new headphone DAC/amp is a sleek desktop companion

By
Rotel DX-3.
Rotel

If you’ve decided to invest in an audiophile-grade set of wired headphones or IEMs, you should definitely consider acquiring a headphone amp to power them. Perhaps something like Rotel’s slick new DX-3. It’s the company’s first headphone amp and it combines premium amplification circuitry with state-of-the-art digital-to-analog conversion. It will be available in Europe and the U.K. in March in either black or silver colors, and it’s expected to arrive in the U.S. soon after, for $1,499.

Granted, that’s not exactly an impulse buy for most people, but a headphone amp with the DX-3’s specs will likely last for decades and can grow with you as your needs (and your system) change.

Rotel DX-3 front panel.
Rotel

The most striking thing about the DX-3 is its size and design. At 8.5 inches wide, 3 inches tall, and 9.75 inches deep, it’s only slightly larger than the Wiim Ultra network music streamer — another device that’s perfectly proportioned for desktop use. Clad in aluminum, the DX-3 has a full color display, two headphone outputs (4.4mm balanced, 6.35mm unbalanced), a three-setting gain switch, a source selection button, and an oversized, diamond-knurled volume knob.

Recommended Videos

Inside, however, is where you’ll find the DX-3’s critical components. Digital-to-analog conversion (DAC) is handled by an ESS Sabre ES9028PRO chip — an 8-channel DAC with four dedicated channels per side (left/right).

Rotel DX-3 rear panel.
Rotel

There’s almost nothing that DAC can’t handle. It will decode PCM up to 32-bit/384kHz and has native DSD support up to DSD256. You can choose to supply digital audio via optical, PC-USB, coaxial, or wirelessly via Bluetooth, with AAC, aptX, and aptX-HD codec compatibility.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

If you want to bypass the DAC, there’s a dedicated analog amplification path that’s serviced by a set of stereo RCA jacks.

Rotel says that amplification is courtesy of an “ultra-low noise, custom in-house manufactured, toroidal transformer with high current drivers and high-quality capacitors,” and that power is controlled via an audiophile grade NJW1195A fully differential analog controller delivering precise steps as refined as 0.5dB. The three-step gain control lets you fine-tune output power to match the specific impedance and sensitivity of your headphones.

Rotel DX-3 remote control.
Rotel

Want to use the DX-3 as standalone DAC or pre-amp? You can do that too, with your choice of unbalanced RCA or XLR balanced analog outputs. Finally, Rotel includes an aluminum-body remote so you can control the DX-3 from as far away as your headphone cables will let you sit (or further).

The only thing missing is networking — there’s no Ethernet or Wi-Fi. However, Roon users can nonetheless stream all of their favorite sources to the DX-3 if you use the PC-USB input, which is recognized as a Roon endpoint.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Astell&Kern blurs the line between headphone amp and digital audio player
Astell&Kern Arco CA1000 headphone amp and digital audio player held in someone's hand.

For audiophiles, dedicated headphone amps are a key component in their personal audio arsenal, one that lets them get the most out of their preferred wired cans. But Astell&Kern (A&K) clearly believes we haven't been expecting enough from these devices, so it has launched the $2,199 A&K Acro CA1000, a so-called "carriable" headphone amp that packs its own internal rechargeable battery as well as a full-featured, hi-res audio digital audio player. The pricey but capable hybrid gadget will be available January 24 at authorized Astell&Kern dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

The Acro CA1000 ticks an enormous number of boxes for folks who want maximum flexibility for controlling and enjoying digital music. It has two sizes of balanced outputs (2.5 and 4.4mm) and two sizes of unbalanced jacks (3.5 and 6.35mm), which should work with a majority of both general use headphones as well as audiophile-grade models. The built-in digital audio player -- accessed via a multi-angle touchscreen -- pumps data through a quad set of ES9068AS digital-to-analog converters (DACs), and they'll handily crunch any file you throw at them, including WAV, FLAC, WMA, MP3, OGG, APE, AAC, ALAC, AIFF, DFF, DSF, plus there's full rendering support for the MQA format and bit-perfect playback of up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and native DSD512 (22.4MHz) tracks.

Read more
What’s a headphone amp, and why would you need one?
Focal Celestee Headphones

These days, music is more accessible than ever and in increasingly rich audio formats. Gone are the days of struggling to unearth a quality MP3 from whatever reputable downloader you can find online. Now, all one has to do is sign up for a top music streaming service to choose from a myriad of audio codecs -- from basic MP4 files to the remarkable quality of lossless tracks and impressive Dolby Atmos sound-staging. The only thing left to worry about is the type of headphones you'll be using to experience these high-quality tracks.

While a top-rated pair of wired headphones can go a long way in enriching your listening experience, there are ways to push your chosen pair even further. That's where a headphone amp comes into play.

Read more
New Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones could have 40-hour battery life
sony wh 1000xm3 wireless noise canceling headphones amazon discount 1000x m3 review 10 768x479 c

 

Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are a bestseller, but they're due for an update. Now, we have some clues about what to expect from the next version of the headphones. A filing with the Brazilian telecommunications agency, Anatel, appears to show photos of the new XM4 headphones -- which look extremely similar, if not identical, to the previous version, as well as giving some information about what new features could be expected in the highly anticipated XM4s.

Read more