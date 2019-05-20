Share

You don’t have to wait till Black Friday to buy your next smart TV. Walmart has slashed the price of a number of Samsung’s latest and greatest 4K TVs, including some of its top-of-the-line QLEDs, to celebrate Memorial Day — and there’s something for everyone, with prices starting at $230.

Samsung 40-inch 4K LED Smart TV — $230

You’ll be hard stretched to find a better 40-inch 4K TV for $230 than this Samsung 40NU6070. Why? It’s brand new, so it’s armed with the latest version of the firm’s Smart TV software, which is home to a number of top-tier streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube.

It also has Samsung’s improved UHD Engine on board, which can take HD and Full HD material, and weave it into 4K Ultra HD in real time. That’s not where the fun ends, though — there’s also multi-format HDR, covering HDR and HDR10+, for extracting additional detail from low-light scenes.

Not sold? The rest of Samsung’s 4K TVs, as you’ll find out in a minute or so, are equipped with similar features, but they cost quite a bit more, despite not being fresh off the production line. Granted, that’s because this particular model has a modest 40-inch screen. But at $230, you can’t go wrong.

Samsung 50-inch 4K LED Smart TV — $330

For an extra $100, you can substitute the 40-inch Samsung 40NU6070 for a 50-inch Samsung UN50NU6900. It’s not quite as new, though, hitting the shelves back in 2018. Still, at $330 (down from $600) it’s a phenomenal piece of equipment, offering all the features you’d expect to find on a 4K TV.

That’s right — the UN50NU6900 is equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV software, offering access to all the same streaming platforms as the 40-inch 40NU6070, as well as the firm’s trademark UHD Engine, which can upscale HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution with ease.

Samsung 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV — $600

Have a little more space to fill? This 65-inch Samsung UN65NU6900 is an absolute steal at $600 — a $500 reduction. Again, it’s not brand new, dating back to 2018, but it’s well-equipped, bundling the exact same Smart TV software, UHD Engine, and multi-format HDR as the 50-inch UN50NU6900.

In fact, the 65-inch UN65NU6900 and 50-inch UN50NU6900 are identical in all aspects, and that’s because they’re both members of the NU6900 Series. So if you liked the sound of the 50-inch model, but are in the market for something a bit larger, the 65-inch UN65NU6900 is the one for you.

The same applies to the 75-inch Samsung UN75NU6900.

Samsung 43-inch 4K QLED Smart TV — $700

Before we dive into the offer at hand, let’s first clear up something that could be a little confusing. After all, we highlighted a 40-inch 4K TV earlier for $230, and now we’re throwing a 43-inch one at you for $700 ($100 off). That works out at an extra $470 for an additional 3 inches or $156 per added inch.

But, in this instance, you’re getting a lot more than a few inches of extra screen real estate. You see, the model on sale is a 43-inch Samsung QN43Q60R, which falls into the firm’s QLED range — a term it uses to describe its top-of-the-range quantum dot-infused 4K LED TVs (more on QLED here).

So, this QN43Q60R is the gold standard of Samsung’s 4K TVs, delivering far superior imaging to a standard 4K LED TV. And it should go without saying it also offers all the standard tools they do as well, like a UHD Engine for turning HD material into 4K Ultra HD, multi-format HDR, and Smart software.

Samsung also has an identical 49-inch model for $800 (reduced from $1,000), a 65-inch variant for $1,400 (a $400 drop from $1,800), and a 75-inch version for $2,200 (down from $3,000). There’s no denying the fact that’s an awful lot of money to shell out for a TV, but they’re the crème de la crème.

Lend us some moolah, Walmart

If you’ve fallen in love with a Samsung-made 4K TV that’s a little out of your budget, Walmart has the solution: It’s offering customers with good credit the choice to take the cost of the television and split it over a twelve-month period, with a few bucks’ worth of interest and sales tax thrown in.

Here’s a breakdown for the above models:

40-inch Samsung 40NU6070 — $23/month

— $23/month 50-inch Samsung UN50NU6900 — $32/month

— $32/month 65-inch Samsung UN65NU6900 — $59/month

— $59/month 75-inch Samsung UN75NU6900 — $108/month

— $108/month 43-inch Samsung QLED QN43Q60RQ — $69/month

— $69/month 49-inch Samsung QLED QN49Q60R — $78/month

— $78/month 65-inch Samsung QLED QN65Q60R — $137/month

The 75-inch Samsung QLED QN75Q60R, being the one exception, isn’t eligible for financing.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should also take a peek at our list of the best Memorial Day sales — it has everything, from mattresses to refrigerators. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the month, so make it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.