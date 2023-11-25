 Skip to main content
There’s still time to save $1,600 on this 77-inch Samsung OLED TV

Aaron Mamiit
While it may look like most OLED TV Black Friday deals are over, there are still some amazing offers that you can still shop if you look hard enough. If you’re willing to make an investment on a huge OLED TV, you should check out Best Buy’s $1,600 discount for the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV, which slashes its price to $2,000 from $3,600. It’s still not cheap, but the savings are among the biggest that you can get from this year’s Black Friday deals. You shouldn’t hesitate if you want to take advantage of the bargain though, because there’s no telling if it will continue through Cyber Monday and beyond.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV

The Samsung S89C offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and it’s an OLED TV, which means it uses OLED pixels that produce their own light. When these pixels are shut off, they create superb black levels, which is one of the advantages of OLED TVs over QLED TVs, according to our OLED versus QLED comparison. Other reasons why you’d choose the Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV over a QLED TV include superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

The 77-inch screen of the Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV requires you to check out our guide on what size TV to buy because you shouldn’t underestimate how massive that display will be in real life. Once you’ve confirmed that it will fit your available space, you should be looking forward to all of the streaming shows that you can watch through Samsung’s Tizen platform, as well as the video games that you can play through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Not all Best Buy Black Friday TV deals have been taken down, as you can still get $1,600 in savings when buying the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV. It’s down from $3,600 to $2,000 — still a pretty huge investment, but it’s the type of purchase that will truly transform your living room. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, but we recommended completing the purchase right now. While there’s a chance that the price of the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV goes lower on Cyber Monday, you’re also opening yourself up to the risk of missing out entirely because stocks get depleted, so add the OLED TV to your cart and check out now.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
