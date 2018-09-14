Samsung has partnered with AKG to bring new wireless headphones to the U.S.

Share

Once you’re ready to upgrade beyond the cheap earbuds that came with your phone, figuring out what to buy can be a daunting process. Samsung wants to make that process easier, which is why it is bringing three new sets of headphones from audio legends AKG to the U.S.

The stars of the show are the AKG N700NC, which as the “NC” in the name implies, come complete with active noise canceling built in. You can even control how much outside noise you want to let in, which is handy if you’re wearing them in public and want to make sure you can hear what’s going on around you. The headphones come in silver, and feature up to 20 hours of playback time, though how much time you get in actual use will depend on your listening volume as well as whether you’re using noise canceling.

The AKG Y500 are smaller and more lightweight, with an on-ear design. This model automatically pauses and resumes playback when you take them off and put them back on, and features up to 33 hours of playback time. The Y500 are available in black, blue, pink, and green color varieties. The Y100 are an in-ear model which feature up to eight hours of playback time and come in the same color varieties as the Y500.

“AKG’s legacy of innovation and leadership in the audio space is second to none and at Samsung and we are proud to unveil a new lineup of headphones that will bring studio-quality design and engineering to consumers everywhere,” said Alanna Cotton, Samsung Electronics America senior vice president and general manager of mobile computing and enhancements, in a statement. “Our new series of AKG wireless headphones allow users to enjoy music exactly how it was intended to be heard by the artist — perfectly balanced and true to life.”

Both the Y500 and Y100 are available starting today for $150 and $100 respecively, while the N700NC will be available later this year for $350. For a better idea of what you might want, take a look at our headphone buying guide as well as our list of the best headphones and the best earbuds you can buy. For more information or to buy the headphones, see the Samsung website. The headphones are also available via Amazon, Best Buy, and the AKG website.