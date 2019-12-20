Apple and Samsung’s true wireless rivalry is akin to a good, old-fashioned tennis match. First, the fruit-named firm served the AirPods in December 2016, to which Samsung returned the Galaxy Buds in March 2019. It was unable to take the point, though. Now, in the latest game, Apple served the AirPods Pro in October 2019, and Samsung is preparing to return the Galaxy Buds Plus — which have now surfaced in a set of renders — in 2020.

OK, that may not be the best metaphor, but the two tech titans are very much going back and forth here, with Samsung desperately trying to dethrone Apple as the true wireless king. Although having said that, it’s a bit like comparing apples (pun intended) to pears. The AirPods were designed with iOS in mind, just as the Galaxy Buds are intended for use with Android — so there’s space for the AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds Plus to co-exist.

But what will the Galaxy Buds Plus bring to the table? If recent rumors are to believed, they won’t be all that different to the AirPods Pro, maintaining the Buds reputation of being Pods, disguised in a different shell, that have been tweaked to perform better on Android in the software department. They’re set to introduce noise-cancellation (surprise, surprise, à la AirPods Pro), and some routine battery improvements. At least, that’s all we’ve heard so far.

However, there are believed to be a couple of notable differences between the AirPods Pro and the Galaxy Buds Plus. For starters, the first are sweat-resistant, while the latter aren’t reported to be. Second, a recent render revealed that Samsung hasn’t changed the design of the Galaxy Buds Plus at all, whereas Apple totally reworked the AirPods Pro, redesigning them from the ground up. The Buds may also have enough built-in storage for 2000 songs.

There has been no chatter surrounding when exactly the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus will hit the shelves, but seeing as the original Galaxy Buds launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in March, it’s fair to assume that they’ll debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus, which are expected to be announced ahead of MWC 2020 in February 2020.

But we’ll have to wait and see who will take the point. Will it be Apple (again) or Samsung? From what we’ve heard so far, the AirPods Pro could just inch ahead if Sammy doesn’t make any improvements in the sound department and bundle some level of water-resistance.

