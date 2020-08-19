  1. Home Theater

Samsung adds remastered Baywatch channel to Samsung TV Plus

By

Who among us hasn’t endlessly surfed through streaming services searching for our favorite retro beach-based TV series, only to be disappointed after exhausting all available options?

Thanks to Samsung, this dilemma just got a solution. Samsung TV Plus has launched the Baywatch channel, providing around-the-clock access to the classic hit TV show starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, remastered to improve its resolution for Samsung’s displays.

The series, which ran from 1989 to 2001 and was focused on a team of Los Angeles lifeguards, will be available on Samsung’s line of 4K and 8K UHD TVs. That includes this year’s roster of displays, like the Samsung Q90T, as well as models like the more budget-friendly TU8000.

The Baywatch channel will join an existing lineup of Samsung TV Plus channels, including Kitchen Nightmares, Wipeout Xtra, Deal or No Deal, and more. What that means, essentially, is that you’ll be able to swap between watching Chef Gordon Ramsey, Howie Mandel, or the Hoff and Pam Anderson not only for free, but also for as long as you want.

Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service that Samsung says does not “require any downloads, credit cards, subscriptions, or additional services.” The service includes more than 120 channels of content and is available natively on all Samsung TVs since 2016. The channels represent a wide variety of genres, including news (CBSN, Bloomberg TV+), entertainment (MTV Teen, ET Live), sports and outdoors (Fubo Sports Network, World Poker Tour), lifestyle (Bon Appetit, QVC), kids (Nick Pluto TV), comedy (The AFV Family Channel, FailArmy), movies (Paramount Movie Channel, CMT Westerns), and music (Vevo Country, Vevo Hip-Hop).

Let’s keep it real here: There are plenty of free streaming services available today across a host of different providers, and this new channel is another seemingly small part of one of those services. That said, this was a beloved TV show in the ’90s, so much so that it got a fun, but ultimately not-great, movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. If it brings back nostalgia even to a few folks during the unprecedented disaster that the year 2020 has been, then by all means, let the people have Baywatch.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Front

This fantastic 50-inch LG 4K TV is only $300 ahead of Labor Day

55 inch lg 4k tv deal um6910puc super bowl 2020 walmart

Sling TV vs. Hulu

best streaming TV service

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for August 2020

Vizio OLED TV

Apple’s subscription bundle could be called Apple One and arrive in October

Apple's TV app on MacOS Catalina

John Williams’ movie music magic gets the Dolby Atmos treatment it deserves

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

Apple AirPods Pro, iPad 10.2 discounted in time for back-to-school

Hurry! The Rolls-Royce of home theater projectors is $280 off right now

Best family movies on Amazon Prime

Best aux cables

The best Blu-ray players for 2020

Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-ray Player

What is Orby TV? The prepaid satellite service for cord-cutters

Orby TV

The best AirPods Pro alternatives

Amazon Echo Buds

The best wireless headphones for 2020

The best noise-canceling headphones for 2020