Samsung now has a massive 115-inch Neo QLED TV and yeah, it costs a lot

What’s happened? Samsung has a new Neo QLED TV size, and it’s the biggest the company has ever made.

Samsung’s stunning 4K QN90F series was already available in a range of sizes, but it topped out at 98 inches

And 98 inches is just pathetically small, right?

So it’s no surprise there’s now a 115-inch version.

Jokes aside, it provides Samsung with another tool in its arsenal to take on the likes of Hisense’s new mega 116-inch TV.

The QN90F is already one of the best QLED TVs you can buy, so a new size furthers is versatility.

This is important because: Head of Product for Home Entertainment, Lydia Cho says “large screen TVs are the fastest growing segment in the industry”, and it’s clear Samsung wants to capitalize on the demand from Americans for even bigger screens.

Unlike the QN70F, QN80F and QN85F series TVs, the QN90F series comes with Samsung’s impressive NQ8 AI Gen3 processor.

Samsung claims the processor can enhance every detail in whatever you’re watching.

Plus, it powers the firm’s “Supersize Picture Enhancer” feature, which is tasked with making sure content still looks good when stretched over the mammoth 115 inches of screen real estate.

Why should I care? If you’ve been considering a super-sized TV but are concerned with picture quality at such a large scale, this 115-inch offering has the tech which Samsung claims can put your mind at ease.

As well as the Supersize Picture Enhancer, the 115-inch QN90F Neo QLED TV comes with “4K AI Upscaling Pro”, which can help enhance your lower-res, non-4K content by upscaling the quality to improve how it looks on the screen.

The set can also automatically adapt the brightness with “Neo Quantum HDR Pro”, which Samsung says can improve bright scenes, dark scenes and overall colors.

Okay, what’s next? If you’re in the market for a sizable screen, the 115-inch Neo QLED 4K QN90F is available to buy right now.