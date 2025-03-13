Samsung’s next headphones could be coming for Shokz

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is expected in July, and while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are the main attractions, Samsung might have another surprise: a pair of earbuds that let you listen to music in all its fidelity without compromising your ability to hear. Digital Chat Station and Ice Universe, both reliable tipsters, shared the news on Weibo and listed the upcoming earbuds as “bone conduction” buds.

However, both sources also call these open wireless stereo (OWS) earbuds. This style of earbud usually transmits audio into the ear canal with air rather than through vibrations. While it isn’t entirely clear what Samsung has cooking, it seems likely the tech giant has a new project in the works.

OWS earbuds are popular with runners, cyclists, and people who need to keep an ear on their surroundings while they work out. These allow the wearer to listen to music without putting something in their ears and compromising their ability to hear approaching traffic.

The Galaxy Buds are a popular alternative to AirPods for Android users. The buds offer sound quality on par with high-end earbuds, a comfortable fit, and numerous features that make them an easy go-to. If Samsung’s new earbuds match or exceed the quality of the Galaxy Buds, then they will have no problem finding an audience.

The new earbuds are expected to debut at the next Unpacked event alongside the new handsets. The information we currently have is limited, but if recent trends are any indication, more leaks will emerge as the event draws near.

Another benefit of this announcement is that it could make bone-conduction earbuds — usually a higher-priced item — more accessible, especially as more companies begin to enter that section of the market.