 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Shokz teases new OpenRun Pro 2 headphones coming this week

By
A screenshot of teaser video for the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2.
A screenshot of teaser video for the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2. Shokz

You gotta love it when a company scoops itself. Shokz — the maker of some excellent bone-conduction headphones like the OpenRun Pro, the OpenFit and OpenFit Air, as well as the latest water-centric OpenSwim Pro — is teasing a new set of headphones coming August 28. A video teaser pretty clearly shows something in the OpenRun Pro sort of category.

The teaser on the Shokz website also comes with a link to enter to win whatever it is Shokz is set to announce. Click it, and you can clearly see a box for the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 with a tagline that reads “redefining the sound of sports.”

Guess that makes it official.

A screenshot from the Shokz website showing a box for the OpenRun Pro 2 headphones.
A screenshot from the Shokz website shows a box for the OpenRun Pro 2 headphones. Screenshot

We can’t yet say for certain exactly what’s in the new kit, but the basic design looks to be the same as the original OpenRun Pro (which themselves were basically a minor update to the old Aeropex, from when the company was known as Aftershokz). This sort of headphones works by using the bones in your skull as the mechanism to get sound to your ears, instead of using a more traditional speaker that moves air. And it’s always worked surprisingly well, even if the audio quality isn’t nearly the same as what you’d get from traditional earbuds or headphones.

Recommended Videos

Why use bone conduction, then? Because it leaves your ears unblocked, allowing you to hear everything that’s going on around you. That’s key for folks who are exercising on the streets, like runners and cyclists. And that’s also the sort of use case in which you don’t need (or expect) pristine audio quality.

In any event, there’s not much more info to glean from the teaser. The giveaway says it’s a $250 gift box, including “new Shokz flagship headphones,” a cap, and a fanny pack (erm, “waist bag,” they’re calling it). Shokz is giving away 10 of these gift packs.

And for everything else, we’ll just have to wait until August 28.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
New Fire TV experience, AirPlay 2 hits more devices this week
Amazon Fire TV New 2020 experience profiles screen

Starting this week, Amazon will be rolling out its new Fire TV interface to more media streaming devices and smart TVs. Initially, Amazon launched the new experience on the third-generation Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite, but it's now rolling out to the Fire TV Stick (second-gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (first and second generations), Fire TV (third-gen, pendant design), and multiple Fire TVs. The only Fire TV device that has yet to get the update is the 2017 Element 65-inch 4K UHD.

Simultaneously, Amazon has updated two Fire TV Edition models with Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit technologies: The Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision (2020 model) and the Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2020 model).

Read more
Samsung may tease possible new TVs, smart home devices at March 2 event
Samsung's 8K Neo QLED showing a forest scene.

CES is typically the time and place where most big TV brands show off their latest and greatest models, Samsung might have been holding back this year. The company's TV division -- Samsung Visual Display -- has issued an invitation to an "Unbox & Discover" livestreamed event scheduled for March 2, where it "will share its vision for how the company’s latest innovative products are set to redefine the role of the TV through cutting-edge technologies, beautiful design, and impactful partnerships."

What exactly does this mean? There are a few possibilities. Given that Samsung used CES 2021 to announce its 2021 Neo QLED TVs, which use the latest mini-LED backlights, as well as its first MicroLED TV that doesn't require professional installation, it's unlikely that it's going to use this event to launch yet another kind of TV.

Read more
New AirPods and AirPods Pro reportedly coming in 2021, AirPods Studio delayed
Apple AirPods Pro.

We'll see new versions of both the entry-level Apple AirPods and the AirPods Pro in 2021, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Citing unnamed sources within Apple who are purported to be familiar with the company's audio plans, the AirPods could inherit some of the AirPods Pro's design cues, with a shorter external stem and, most notably, an in-ear format with swappable silicone tips.

Read more