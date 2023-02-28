 Skip to main content
Skullcandy and legendary snowboard brand Burton launch new collaboration

Simon Cohen
By

If you were around at the dawn of the snowboarding age, the Burton brand probably holds a special place in your heart. Founded in 1977 in the U.S., it was one of the sport’s very first manufacturers and remains one of the largest snowboard companies on the planet. Today, Burton is lending its distinctive mountain logo and flashy graphics to a new collaboration with Skullcandy for a limited release of three of the latter’s wireless headphone and earbud models.

The Crusher Evo, Push Active, and Mod are now available with graphics torn from Burton’s Rewind and Name Dropper board designs, which feature asymmetrical patterns of peach, pink, and purple cheetah print on one side and olive green on the other. Only 4,000 of each model will be made.

Though identical in function to the normal versions of these products, the limited editions carry a $10 price premium.

Skullcandy x Burton Crusher Evo wireless headphones, $210

Skullcandy x Burton Crusher Evo.
Skullcandy
  • Personal sound with Skullcandy app
  • Crusher adjustable sensory bass
  • 40 hours of battery, with quick charge
  • Call, track, and volume control
  • Built-in Tile Bluetooth finding technology
  • Flat-folding and collapsible

Skullcandy x Burton Push Active wireless earbuds, $90

Skullcandy x Burton Push Active.
Skullcandy
  • Skull-iQ smart feature technology
  • Hands-free voice control
  • Up to 44 hours total battery, with quick charge
  • IP55 sweat and water resistant
  • Flexible, over-ear hooks
  • Updateable features with the Skullcandy App
  • Built-in Tile Bluetooth finding technology

Skullcandy x Burton Mod wireless earbuds, $70

Skullcandy x Burton Mod.
Skullcandy
  • Bluetooth Multipoint
  • Adjustable Stay-Aware (transparency) mode
  • Customization via Skullcandy app
  • Up to 34 hours of battery life, with quick charge
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • IP55 sweat and water resistance
  • Built-in Tile Bluetooth finding technology

