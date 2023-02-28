If you were around at the dawn of the snowboarding age, the Burton brand probably holds a special place in your heart. Founded in 1977 in the U.S., it was one of the sport’s very first manufacturers and remains one of the largest snowboard companies on the planet. Today, Burton is lending its distinctive mountain logo and flashy graphics to a new collaboration with Skullcandy for a limited release of three of the latter’s wireless headphone and earbud models.

The Crusher Evo, Push Active, and Mod are now available with graphics torn from Burton’s Rewind and Name Dropper board designs, which feature asymmetrical patterns of peach, pink, and purple cheetah print on one side and olive green on the other. Only 4,000 of each model will be made.

Though identical in function to the normal versions of these products, the limited editions carry a $10 price premium.

Personal sound with Skullcandy app

Crusher adjustable sensory bass

40 hours of battery, with quick charge

Call, track, and volume control

Built-in Tile Bluetooth finding technology

Flat-folding and collapsible

Skull-iQ smart feature technology

Hands-free voice control

Up to 44 hours total battery, with quick charge

IP55 sweat and water resistant

Flexible, over-ear hooks

Updateable features with the Skullcandy App

Built-in Tile Bluetooth finding technology

Bluetooth Multipoint

Adjustable Stay-Aware (transparency) mode

Customization via Skullcandy app

Up to 34 hours of battery life, with quick charge

Bluetooth 5.2

IP55 sweat and water resistance

Built-in Tile Bluetooth finding technology

