This Sony 55-inch OLED TV is $400 off in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale

Jennifer Allen
Sony A90J OLED TV
Memorial Day sales are always a great time to check out the TV deals going on, and Best Buy certainly has a highlight. Today, you can buy a Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV for $1,000 instead of $400. A worthwhile investment for anyone who wants to enjoy great picture quality and a good-sized screen, this is a TV that you’re going to love having in your living room or den. Hit the buy button if you know enough about it or keep reading while we take a further look at it.

Why you should buy the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV

As you’d expect, Sony is one of the very best TV brands around and we can’t see that changing anytime soon. With the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A90J TV, you get what Sony promises to be its best-ever OLED TV. OLED technology is always a winner with it able to deliver intense contrast, natural colors, and a screen that’s able to offer the most vibrant colors and the darkest of blacks, all at once. Such technology is further enhanced by Sony’s processing capabilities. It uses XR OLED Contrast Pro to provide immersive depth and realism with the ultimate blacks and Sony’s brightest-ever picture. There’s also XR Triluminos Pro Color with billions of accurate colors and natural picture quality.

If you’re not watching 4K content, XR 4K upscaling ensures you get HD content in as close to 4K resolution as possible. There’s also XR Motion Clarity which cross analyzes and precisely controls fast-moving action scenes or games so you don’t have to fear the sight of motion blur. Support for HDR, Dolby Vision, IMAX enhanced and Netflix Calibrated mode all add up to make you feel like you own one of the best TVs.

HDMI 2.1 ports are ideal for hooking up your games consoles, while Google Assistant is built-in to make it a breeze to find all your favorite shows via the smart TV features. Simply put, there’s nothing this TV can’t do well.

The Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV is usually priced at $1,400. Buy it today from Best Buy, however, and you pay $1,000 so you’re saving $400 off the regular price. This is the perfect time to upgrade your viewing experience. You’ll really appreciate how good the picture looks here.

