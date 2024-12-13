 Skip to main content
The “best TV you can buy right now” has a $500 discount today

Reviewed By Digital Trends
Sony A95L Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

There’s no shortage of TVs to choose from in the world today. Not only do you have numerous brands to vet through, but each manufacturer makes several models, and not all of them use the same lighting and display tech! But when it comes to premium performance, one set that’s extremely hard to beat is Sony’s flagship A95L Series, the company’s signature QD-OLED. 

And right now, when you order the Sony 65-inch A95L QD-OLED directly through Sony, you’ll only pay $3,000. Yes, that’s still a lot of money, but when you consider that the TV usually costs $3,500, an extra $500 off doesn’t sound too bad. 

We tested this TV a while back, and resident TV expert Caleb Denison said it best: “The Sony A95L is the best television of 2023. Full stop.”

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch A95L QD-OLED

We gave the Sony A95L a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our review, and we think of ourselves as being quite discerning when it comes to ranking TVs and AV peripherals. But there’s simply no picture like the one you’ll get from the A95L. Whether you’re watching HDR or SDR content, you can expect some of the richest colors you’ve ever seen, unbelievable contrast levels, outstanding motion performance, and excellent brightness for an OLED TV. 

Gamers will love the fact that the A95L is optimized for consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity, VRR support, and low input lag. When it’s time to stream a movie or show, just open up Google TV to access entertainment apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+. And while no TV is complete without a soundbar or speaker system, the A95L supports Sony’s S-Center speaker input, allowing you to use the A95L as a center speaker for a soundbar or surround configuration. 

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to stick around, so now might be the one and only time to save this much on one of the best TVs of the last five years! Take $500 off the Sony 65-inch A95L QD-OLED when you order through the manufacturer. You may also want to check out our roundups of the best Sony TV deals and best TV deals for even more great discounts!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
