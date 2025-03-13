The Sony Bravia 8 scored 4 out of 5 stars, and it’s on sale

It’s hard to beat the kind of color accuracy and near-infinite contrast levels you’ll get with an OLED TV. Unlike LED-LCD sets, OLED screens are made up of millions of self-emissive pixels that can be turned on or off individually. So, when one part of the picture is supposed to be dark, an OLED pixel is able to render total blackness by simply turning it off.

Brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung are behind some of the best OLED TVs of 2025, and we’re always on the lookout for the best OLED TV deals. Luck was on our side this week with the following offer: For a limited time, the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 Series 4K OLED is $100 off, which means it can be yours for as little as $1,600 (plus tax)!

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 8 Series OLED

We tested the Sony Bravia 8 last year, and editor at large Caleb Denison said, “The Bravia 8 is the Sony OLED TV most folks should buy.” Sony has a longstanding reputation in the world of TVs for delivering displays that are engineered to show off the kind of colors, contrast, and motion clarity that professional content creators want to see. You see, Sony’s been producing movies and shows for decades on end, so you’re dealing with a company that knows a thing or two about how film and episodic media should look.

The Bravia 8 Series OLED delivers some of the most incredible color accuracy we’ve seen on a non-LG OLED in a long time. The TV also has strong HDR capabilities, top-shelf motion handling, and even features support for gaming features like VRR and ALLM, making it a great choice for console and PC gamers. Not to mention that HDMI ports 3 and 4 are HDMI 2.1 certified, ensuring you’ll get the best response time and minimal input lag when playing your favorite games.

We’re also big fans of Google TV for apps, casting, and smart home controls, which is precisely what Sony decided to build into this TV. While we wish this $100 discount were around for the long haul, the fact remains that it’ll probably go back to full price by next week. So, your best bet is to buy ASAP.

