You won't regret splurging on this Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED TV deal

Good Deal A shot of a bird on the Sony A95L QD-OLED.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

There are TV deals for those who want a new screen while on a tight budget, but if you’re willing to spend a hefty sum to create the most amazing home theater setup possible, there are options for you too. We highly recommend setting your sights on this one from Best Buy: the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV with a $603 discount that brings its price down from $5,000 to $4,397. It’s definitely still not what we would call “affordable,” but if you want one of the best premium TVs money can buy, this is an offer you shouldn’t miss.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV

With a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 stars and a spot in our list of the best OLED TVs, it’s safe to say we think very highly of the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV. Its 77-inch screen features the QD-OLED technology, which combines the intense brightness levels and wide color gamut of QLED TVs with the ability to achieve perfect black levels of OLED TVs. If you’re stuck deciding between QLED TVs versus OLED TVs, you won’t need to make that choice with the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV.

The 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV is powered by the brand’s Cognitive Processor XR, which handles everything from 4K upscaling to frame-to-frame improvements, and it’s equipped with the Pentonic 1000 HDMI chipset that enables Dolby Vision gameplay at an up to 120Hz refresh rate. The TV also runs on the Google TV platform, for access to all of the popular streaming services and Google Assistant through its included voice remote.

With all of its fantastic features and topnotch technology, the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV is simply a screen that should be near the top of the wish list for anybody who can afford it. If you’re fine with splurging on Sony TV deals for this awesome display, you can currently get it from Best Buy for $4,397 instead of $5,000 — the $603 in savings is definitely not nothing, so you might as well take advantage of it while it’s available. We’re not sure how much longer the discount will remain online though, so if you’re interested, you should push through with your purchase of the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV immediately.

