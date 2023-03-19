 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy is having a huge sale on wireless headphones – Bose and more

Aaron Mamiit
By

There’s a huge sale on wireless headphones at Best Buy, so if you’ve been planning to buy a pair, don’t miss this chance to enjoy a discount along the way. The headphone deals involve products from the most popular brands such as Sony, Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, and Apple, so there’s surely something for everyone. We’ve gathered the top offers right here to help you quickly decide what to purchase, because we’re not sure how long stocks will hold.

Sony WHRF400 — $100, was $120

The Sony WHRF400 wireless headphones on a white background.

The Sony WHRF400 are relatively simple wireless headphones that showcase the top quality that shoppers can expect from one of the world’s most popular brands in electronics. They can connect to your TV through a wireless transmitter with a range of up to 150 feet, and they can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. Once their battery is depleted, simply place them on the receiver to charge. When watching shows and movies with heavy dialogue, you can activate Voice Mode for better clarity, and all it takes is a touch of a button.

Beats Solo3 — $150, was $200

The white version of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones.
Jaron Schneider/Digital Trends

The Beats Solo3 connect to your mobile devices through Bluetooth, and they can run up to 40 hours before requiring a recharge. When their battery dies, just 5 minutes of charging will give you 3 hours of usage, thanks to Fast Fuel technology. Their adjustable fit and cushioned ear cups will make sure that they stay comfortable on your head even after extended wear, while there’s extreme convenience in using the on-ear controls for listening to music, taking calls, and activating your digital assistant.

Related

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.

The major selling point of the Bose QuietComfort 45 are their active noise cancellation, which isn’t a surprise because it’s Bose that pioneered the technology. The wireless headphones use six external microphones and enhanced signal processing to block unwanted sound, so that you can focus on whatever you’re listening to. They also offer Aware Mode, so that you can listen to your surroundings without having to take them off. The battery of the Bose QuietComfort 45 can last up to 22 hours, and it only takes 2.5 hours for a full charge via USB-C.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 — $300, was $350

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends

Sennheiser is a brand that’s known for headphones with premium features and stylish designs, and that doesn’t change with the Sennheiser Momentum 4. The wireless headphones offer adaptive noise cancellation and a Transparency Mode to let you control what you hear from your surroundings, as well as a comfortable fit with their padded headband and cushioned ear pads. Their battery can last up to 60 hours on a full charge, and you can use the touch controls on the right earcup for your music, calls, and voice assistant.

Apple AirPods Max — $450, was $500

Man wearing Apple AirPods Max in space gray.

The Apple AirPods Max are in our list of the best headphones as the best for iPhone owners, though they will also work with Android devices if you’re willing to sacrifice some of its features. The wireless headphones also come with active noise cancellation and a Transparency Mode, as well as support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so that your music follows your movements. The AirPods Max last up to 20 hours with active noise cancellation and spatial audio enabled, so you can enjoy their excellent sound quality for the whole day.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds II are $50 off
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II beside charging case.

Bose is a name that shoppers are always looking out for when browsing through headphone deals because the brand has long been associated with top-of-the-line features. That's why we don't expect Best Buy's offer for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to last long. You can purchase the wireless earbuds right now for $249, following a $50 discount on their original price of $299, but you have to be quick about it as stocks are getting depleted.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are in our list of the best wireless earbuds because of their impressive noise cancellation. This isn't a surprise because Bose pioneered the technology, which uses powerful microphones to detect environmental noise then generates opposing signals to cancel the unwanted sound. Quiet Mode activates maximum noise cancellation for the wireless earbuds, but there's also Aware Mode that will let you listen to everything around you without having to take them out of your ears. They also offer amazing sound quality with their high-performance drivers and CustomTune sound calibration technology that provide you with the best possible listening experience.

Read more
Buy a new TV at Best Buy and stream sports for free
World Series on FuboTV.

Typically, when you buy a brand new TV, unbox it, and set it all up, you'd have to subscribe to any one of many streaming services to begin watching content. Even some of the best TV deals don't come bundled with streaming access. A majority of those services don't offer live TV either, at least not without an added cost, and standard cable just isn't the same as it used to be these days. If you'd prefer to access live content, right when you unwrap your shiny new TV, Best Buy has the perfect deal for you.

With select eligible products, when you buy a new TV through Best Buy, you'll enjoy up to 30 days free of FuboTV Pro access. Don't know what FuboTV is? No problem, we'll break it down. It's an excellent streaming service, not unlike Netflix or Hulu, except it provides access to a bevy of live cable-like channels. You can watch live sports, live shows, news broadcasts, and much much more. Since a month of FuboTV costs $70, you're saving exactly that much with this offer, not including any deals you get on a TV. Don't sleep on it, especially if you're already thinking about getting a new TV. Grab that deal below or keep reading to learn more about the offer and the eligible TV sets.

Read more
Amazon is having a flash sale on Beats earbuds, from $50
A woman working out wearing Powerbeats Pros.

Beats wireless earbuds always attract a lot of attention whenever they appear in headphone deals, as the Apple-owned brand is one of the most popular ones in the market right now. If you're hoping to get them with a discount, you shouldn't miss Amazon's flash sale that slashed the prices of these audio accessories. We've rounded up some of the best offers for Beats wireless earbuds right here, to help you decide before they expire.
Beats Flex -- $50, was $70

The Beats Flex are affordable wireless earbuds that are powered by Apple's W1 chip, which makes it easy to pair them with iOS devices -- though they're also simple to pair with Android smartphones through the free Beats app. They can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, with Fast Fuel technology replenishing 1.5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging. The Flex-Form cable and four eartip options provide a customized fit, and you can use the on-device controls for your music, calls, and voice assistant.

Read more