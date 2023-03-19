There’s a huge sale on wireless headphones at Best Buy, so if you’ve been planning to buy a pair, don’t miss this chance to enjoy a discount along the way. The headphone deals involve products from the most popular brands such as Sony, Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, and Apple, so there’s surely something for everyone. We’ve gathered the top offers right here to help you quickly decide what to purchase, because we’re not sure how long stocks will hold.

Sony WHRF400 — $100, was $120

The Sony WHRF400 are relatively simple wireless headphones that showcase the top quality that shoppers can expect from one of the world’s most popular brands in electronics. They can connect to your TV through a wireless transmitter with a range of up to 150 feet, and they can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. Once their battery is depleted, simply place them on the receiver to charge. When watching shows and movies with heavy dialogue, you can activate Voice Mode for better clarity, and all it takes is a touch of a button.

Beats Solo3 — $150, was $200

The Beats Solo3 connect to your mobile devices through Bluetooth, and they can run up to 40 hours before requiring a recharge. When their battery dies, just 5 minutes of charging will give you 3 hours of usage, thanks to Fast Fuel technology. Their adjustable fit and cushioned ear cups will make sure that they stay comfortable on your head even after extended wear, while there’s extreme convenience in using the on-ear controls for listening to music, taking calls, and activating your digital assistant.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

The major selling point of the Bose QuietComfort 45 are their active noise cancellation, which isn’t a surprise because it’s Bose that pioneered the technology. The wireless headphones use six external microphones and enhanced signal processing to block unwanted sound, so that you can focus on whatever you’re listening to. They also offer Aware Mode, so that you can listen to your surroundings without having to take them off. The battery of the Bose QuietComfort 45 can last up to 22 hours, and it only takes 2.5 hours for a full charge via USB-C.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 — $300, was $350

Sennheiser is a brand that’s known for headphones with premium features and stylish designs, and that doesn’t change with the Sennheiser Momentum 4. The wireless headphones offer adaptive noise cancellation and a Transparency Mode to let you control what you hear from your surroundings, as well as a comfortable fit with their padded headband and cushioned ear pads. Their battery can last up to 60 hours on a full charge, and you can use the touch controls on the right earcup for your music, calls, and voice assistant.

Apple AirPods Max — $450, was $500

The Apple AirPods Max are in our list of the best headphones as the best for iPhone owners, though they will also work with Android devices if you’re willing to sacrifice some of its features. The wireless headphones also come with active noise cancellation and a Transparency Mode, as well as support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so that your music follows your movements. The AirPods Max last up to 20 hours with active noise cancellation and spatial audio enabled, so you can enjoy their excellent sound quality for the whole day.

