Sony’s best wireless earbuds are on sale today for $250

When it comes to premium AV tech, Sony is one of the best brands in the business. And if you’ve been shopping around for a great pair of wireless earbuds or headphones, Sony definitely won’t let you down. Speaking of which, the incredible Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds are on sale this week:

Right now, when you purchase these flagship in-ears at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $250 ($300 MSRP).

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM5

We tested these buds a couple of years ago, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “Smaller, sleeker, and with awesome sound, the XM5 are Sony’s best buds.”

If you’re the kind of person who demands accuracy from your in-ear audio products, the warm, bass-friendly sound profile of the XM5 buds should make you very happy. Everything from rock and rap to less traditional genres like classical and jazz sound fantastic through these earbuds, and the Sony Sound Connect app gives you several audio customizations for dialing in the perfect sound based on your listening preferences.

As Sony’s flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM5 also deliver a noise-canceling experience that’s tough to beat. Bid farewell to annoying engine noises and HVAC hum. Other noteworthy features include up to eight hours of battery life on a full charge (with ANC enabled), Bluetooth Multipoint, and memory foam ear tips for some of the best in-ear comfort you’ve ever experienced.

Save $50 when you purchase the Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds today. We also recommend taking a look at our collections of the best headphone deals, best Sony TV deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on top audio products!