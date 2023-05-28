Headphones have become an integral part of our lives. That’s especially the case as we rely on things like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block out the massive amounts of noise that we deal with on a daily basis, especially if you live in a bustling, metropolitan city. Luckily, even though headphones tend to be quite expensive, there are a lot of great Memorial Day sales going on where you can pick up great headphones, like the Sony WH-1000XM5, for a relatively cheap price.

In fact, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is probably the best headphones you can get on the market. Not only do they have some of the best, if not the best ANC out there, but the audio fidelity is also amazing; it’s as close as you’ll get to a hi-fi set for consumers that doesn’t run into the hundreds if not thousands. If you want to grab a pair, Amazon has a great deal on them that discounts them down to $348 rather than the usual $400 they go for. While that may not feel significant, it’s a 13% discount and $52 you’ll save yourself to buy something else during the Memorial Day sales.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

There are a lot of reasons why the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are on top of our list of the best headphones, such as their excellent wireless audio and very comfortable design. They also provide outstanding active noise cancellation that uses two processors and eight microphones to block external sounds, with a Speak-to-Chat function that automatically stops your music and lets in ambient sound as soon as you begin a conversation. For your convenience, the wireless headphones come with touch controls for pausing and playing, adjusting volume, and activating your preferred voice assistant. The Sony WH-1000XM5 can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, while a multi-point connection will let you use the wireless headphones with several devices and easily switch between them.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 comparison, the advantages of the latest version of the wireless headphones include their lighter weight, new synthetic leather that improves comfort for extended wear, improved quick-charge capability that replenishes three hours of usage after just three minutes, noticeably superior noise-canceling performance, and better audio quality for both calls and music. The Sony WH-1000XM5 don’t fold up like the Sony WH-1000XM4 though, but they make up for that with their sleeker lines and fresher look.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are currently available from Amazon at 13% off, which is equivalent to a $52 reduction on their original price of $400 so you’ll only have to pay $348. This is one of the top headphone deals in the market right now, which is why you need to hurry with your purchase. The retailer’s stocks of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are probably running low, so before they get sold out, hurry up and send in your order.

