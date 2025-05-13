Sony WH-1000XM6 are close to launch, so the XM5s are on sale

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are set to be unveiled on May 15, after Sony posted a YouTube Premiere placeholder online teasing a new product announcement with the silhouette of a set of headphones. That means we can expect the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones (the previous generation) to be on sale a bit more often, including right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony XM5 cans for only $350. The full MSRP on this model is $400, which means you’ll be saving yourself $50.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

We tested the Sony XM5 headphones back in 2023, and in a recent update to his official review, audio expert Simon Cohen said, “Now three years old, Sony’s best headphones are still a force to be reckoned with.”

When it comes to all-around premium, it’s hard to beat the many wins of the Sony WH-1000XM5. These flagship over-ears are very comfortable for longer wear sessions, and the minimalist, classy casing will always guarantee these are the best-looking headphones in the room.

In terms of performance, you can expect big things from these Sony headphones. The warm and bass-forward sound profile sounds great across multiple music genres and podcasts, but you’ll also be able to download the Sony Sound Connect app to change audio presets or create your own listening profile for a more customized experience.

The XM5 headphones deliver incredible noise-canceling too, eliminating all but the peskiest and most sudden of environmental sounds. You can also expect up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, and a whopping 40 hours of playback with ANC disabled.

Save $50 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones when you purchase today. You may also want to take a look at our roundups of the best headphone deals, best Amazon deals, and top Best Buy deals for even more discounts on top Sony products.