Sony WH-1000XM5 — ‘the best headphones, period’ — are $70 off right now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones next to a laptop, mouse, and coffee cup.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

It’s time to finally upgrade from your basic headphones to a premium pair like the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are on sale from Target at 18% off. From their regular price of $400, they’re down to a more affordable $330, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss this chance at $70 in savings. This is one of the most attractive headphone deals that we’ve recently seen, so you’re going to want to complete your transaction quickly, before other shoppers pick up all the stocks.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

With a perfect 5-star rating in our review, we described the Sony WH-1000XM5 as “the best headphones, period” in our roundup of the best headphones. We didn’t think the Sony WH-1000XM4 can get any better, but we were proven wrong, as our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 comparison reveals that the latest model in the popular line of wireless headphones features a lighter weight and new synthetic leather for extra comfort, better call quality, and noticeably superior noise-canceling performance with two processors and eight microphones. The Sony WH-1000XM5 also offer the Auto NC Optimizer, which improves noise cancellation depending on your wearing conditions and the environment.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, with quick charging capabilities that can restore three hours of usage after just three minutes of being plugged in. You can use the wireless headphones with Bluetooth multipoint connections so you can seamlessly switch between different devices, and intuitive touch controls will let you easily access functions such as pausing and playing tracks, adjusting volume, calling your preferred digital assistant, and answering phone calls.

You simply can’t go wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM5 if you’re looking for new headphones and you can afford them. They may now be within your budget following Target’s 18% discount that slashes their price by $70, from $400 originally to only $330. There’s no telling how long you have to take advantage of this offer before it expires, so if you want to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for a more affordable price than usual, you’ll need to push forward with your purchase as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Should you buy the WH-1000XM5 or WF-1000XM5 deal for Black Friday?
A WF-1000XM5 case nestled into a WH-1000XM5's ear cup.

Black Friday is here, more or less, with early Black Friday deals being highly abundant at this time. One pair of such deals is for Sony's quite legendary XM5 line, with both the headphones and earbuds being on sale. In fact, a Best Buy early Black Friday deal got me to buy the earbuds and complete my collection.

As a self-described "audiophobe" (I crave silence the way others crave deep bass beats), I've been tempted by Sony's WF-1000XM5 after experiencing the peace and quiet of the WH-1000XM5 headphones. And at their current price of $230, which is $70 down from the usual $300, they were an easy pickup for me. But, with the WH-1000XM5 — the headphones that consistently sit at the top or our best headphones list — down to $300 from a usual price of $400, are the WF-1000XM5 really the best deal for you to pick up at the moment? As someone who owns them both, I'm going to give you the case for picking out each pair.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones for 50% off at Best Buy
The Skullcandy Crusher Evo on a white background.

Early Black Friday deals are truly kicking off with big discounts across all the major retailers you can think of. That’s certainly the case here with the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones, down to $100 at Best Buy. Normally $200, you’re saving a massive $100 or 50% off the regular price, making this one of the best Black Friday deals under $100 at the moment. If you’re keen to get some new headphones for less, read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones
Skullcandy isn’t a name you’ll see among the very best headphones, but it’s a reliable brand that you’ll see in many stores. With these cans, you get a reasonably strong battery life of 40 hours from a full charge with rapid charge functionality giving back 4 hours of listening time. They promise to be low hassle to use while being built in a robust yet comfortable fashion.

Best headphone deals: AirPods, Sony, Sennheiser and more
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

A new set of headphones is a great way to enjoy your favorite content. There’s a lot of savings out there as we roll into the new year, with some impressive headphone deals to shop among the current Beats headphone deals, AirPods deals, Bose headphone deals, and more. And because some of the best headphone deals are scattered across Amazon deals, Walmart deals, and Best Buy deals, we’ve decided to round them all up in one place. Reading onward you’ll find our selections for the best headphone deals going on right now, as well as some information on why each set of headphones might best suit your listening needs. If you’re also looking for some cool devices to pair them with you can shop TV deals, gaming console deals, phone deals, and tablet deals.
JBL Tune 770NC -- $80 $130 38% off

JBL is known for its great audio, and since it was taken over by Samsung it has continued that excellent tradition.. The JBL Tune 770NC wireless headphones have surprisingly good audio for how much they cost, with solid mid-performance and a clear soundstage, but more interestingly, they have really great noise canceling that comes with an ambient noise boost mode so you can stay aware of your surroundings. It also comes with a solid app that has an EQ that lets you adjust the levels if you don't like the sound out of the box, and the Tune 770NC are capable of reaching up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge.

