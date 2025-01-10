Sony WH-1000XM5 — ‘the best headphones, period’ — are $70 off right now

It’s time to finally upgrade from your basic headphones to a premium pair like the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are on sale from Target at 18% off. From their regular price of $400, they’re down to a more affordable $330, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss this chance at $70 in savings. This is one of the most attractive headphone deals that we’ve recently seen, so you’re going to want to complete your transaction quickly, before other shoppers pick up all the stocks.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

With a perfect 5-star rating in our review, we described the Sony WH-1000XM5 as “the best headphones, period” in our roundup of the best headphones. We didn’t think the Sony WH-1000XM4 can get any better, but we were proven wrong, as our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 comparison reveals that the latest model in the popular line of wireless headphones features a lighter weight and new synthetic leather for extra comfort, better call quality, and noticeably superior noise-canceling performance with two processors and eight microphones. The Sony WH-1000XM5 also offer the Auto NC Optimizer, which improves noise cancellation depending on your wearing conditions and the environment.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, with quick charging capabilities that can restore three hours of usage after just three minutes of being plugged in. You can use the wireless headphones with Bluetooth multipoint connections so you can seamlessly switch between different devices, and intuitive touch controls will let you easily access functions such as pausing and playing tracks, adjusting volume, calling your preferred digital assistant, and answering phone calls.

You simply can’t go wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM5 if you’re looking for new headphones and you can afford them. They may now be within your budget following Target’s 18% discount that slashes their price by $70, from $400 originally to only $330. There’s no telling how long you have to take advantage of this offer before it expires, so if you want to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for a more affordable price than usual, you’ll need to push forward with your purchase as soon as possible.