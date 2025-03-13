 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Soundcore AeroClip open-ear ‘buds prioritize comfort and are out now

By
A press image showing the Soundcore AeroClip.
Soundcore

Soundcore is offering you the chance to get in on one of the biggest current audio tech trends, open-ear earbuds, with the Soundcore AeroClip. Announced earlier this year and after a protracted pre-order period, the AeroClip earbuds are now available to buy. Here’s what to expect if you decide to get them.

A press image showing the Soundcore AeroClip.
Soundcore

The earbud design is dominated by a flexible connector made of TPU and with a titanium wire inside running between the earbud and the tech pack, which helps secures the AeroClip to the cartilage around your ear. The idea is when wearing them you stay in touch with the world around you while listening to music, without having to use an ambient mode on a set of in-ear earbuds, and also not having to put up with ear fatigue when using in-ear ‘buds for long periods of time.

Recommended Videos

Soundcore has explored the world of open-ear earbuds before, and the AeroClip’s design has been improved over the old C30i model, with a 37% smaller acoustic chamber, which along with the flexible connector helps reduce uncomfortable pressure on the ear. The company promises the AeroClip earbuds fit all ears comfortably, but the pack also contains special adapters just in case. The AeroClips come in three colors, Midnight, Rosy Brown, and Champagne Mist. The IPX4 water resistance rating should keep them safe in the rain and from sweat if you’re out running.

A press image showing the Soundcore AeroClip.
Soundcore

Sound is delivered through a 12mm titanium-coated speaker, and there are four microphones to pick up your voice during calls. AI has been used to amplify your voice during calls, and to up the bass response when listening to music. The AeroClip connect to an app available for Android and iOS where you can switch between different sound profiles and activate Google Assistant or Siri interaction. The earbuds are controlled through taps and gestures on the earbud body.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The internal battery should last for around eight hours before it needs recharging, and the case adds 24 hours-worth of use time. The case has a fast charge function where three hours of use is added to the earbuds after just 10 minutes. The Soundcore AeroClip are available to buy today for $130 or 130 British pounds. They join a host of other, similar open-ear earbuds and bone-conduction headphones, which have similar benefits.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Don’t sleep on the LG B5 in 2025
A lineup of TVs at LG's 2025 reviewer workshop.

Last week, Caleb Denison and I got the chance to spend some time at LG headquarters for closer looks at the 2025 models announced at CES in January. Sure, the majority of the excitement the past couple months has been around WOLED technology taking a pretty big step forward. The G5 is getting rid of MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology and the existing three layer structure -- consisting of a single yellow/green/red layer between two blue layers -- and instead using a four-layer stack with separate red, green, and (two) blue layers. It's right for this kind of news to get top headlines in the AV world, but after last week, I'm equally interested in the oft-forgotten LG OLED series -- the B series.

 

Read more
This 65-inch Sony Bravia TV just dropped below $1,000
Sony X90L Review

Sony has always been a recognizable name in the world of TVs, and the company’s longstanding reputation for high-quality LEDs and OLED models is a calling card that’s hard to ignore. Sony TVs look and sound fantastic, but many of the best models are locked behind some pretty tall paywalls. Fortunately, we’re always on the lookout for Sony TV deals, and we came across this terrific offer earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Sony 65-inch X90L 4K LED at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $850. The full MSRP on this model is $1,150. We tested this TV back in 2023, and editor at large Caleb Denison called the Sony X90L “A surprising treat of a TV.”

Read more
Looking for Powerbeats alternatives? These Treblab earbuds are $50
The Treblab X-Open Wireless Earbuds with their charging case.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 aren't going to appear with a discount from Beats headphone deals any time soon, but fortunately, there's a more affordable alternative. Check out the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds, which are originally priced at $100, but are currently on sale from Amazon at 50% off for an even lower price of $50. There's no telling when the the $50 in savings will end though, so if you're interested you should push forward with your transaction for them as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds
For those who need budget-friendly wireless earbuds for their workout sessions, the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds could be what you're looking for. Their adjustable ear-hooks ensure a secure fit during physical activity, but they're also made of soft materials so they'll remain comfortable even after wearing them for a long time. The wireless earbuds also offer an IPX5 rating for water resistance, so they won't get damaged when you sweat or when there's sudden rainfall during outdoor exercises.

Read more