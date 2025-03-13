Soundcore AeroClip open-ear ‘buds prioritize comfort and are out now

Soundcore is offering you the chance to get in on one of the biggest current audio tech trends, open-ear earbuds, with the Soundcore AeroClip. Announced earlier this year and after a protracted pre-order period, the AeroClip earbuds are now available to buy. Here’s what to expect if you decide to get them.

The earbud design is dominated by a flexible connector made of TPU and with a titanium wire inside running between the earbud and the tech pack, which helps secures the AeroClip to the cartilage around your ear. The idea is when wearing them you stay in touch with the world around you while listening to music, without having to use an ambient mode on a set of in-ear earbuds, and also not having to put up with ear fatigue when using in-ear ‘buds for long periods of time.

Soundcore has explored the world of open-ear earbuds before, and the AeroClip’s design has been improved over the old C30i model, with a 37% smaller acoustic chamber, which along with the flexible connector helps reduce uncomfortable pressure on the ear. The company promises the AeroClip earbuds fit all ears comfortably, but the pack also contains special adapters just in case. The AeroClips come in three colors, Midnight, Rosy Brown, and Champagne Mist. The IPX4 water resistance rating should keep them safe in the rain and from sweat if you’re out running.

Sound is delivered through a 12mm titanium-coated speaker, and there are four microphones to pick up your voice during calls. AI has been used to amplify your voice during calls, and to up the bass response when listening to music. The AeroClip connect to an app available for Android and iOS where you can switch between different sound profiles and activate Google Assistant or Siri interaction. The earbuds are controlled through taps and gestures on the earbud body.

The internal battery should last for around eight hours before it needs recharging, and the case adds 24 hours-worth of use time. The case has a fast charge function where three hours of use is added to the earbuds after just 10 minutes. The Soundcore AeroClip are available to buy today for $130 or 130 British pounds. They join a host of other, similar open-ear earbuds and bone-conduction headphones, which have similar benefits.