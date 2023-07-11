Great for a bedroom, this 40-inch HDTV is under $130 for Prime Day

Even though the TCL 3 series isn’t as great as the TCL 5 series, it still offers many great features and is an excellent smart TV to grab if you don’t want to spend a ton of cash. In fact, you can grab one during the Walmart Prime Day sale for just $128, a significant discount from $198. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the deal, although you can grab a if you’re a regular customer or just go for a one-month subscription.

Why you should buy the TCL 40-inch 3 Series FHD Smart TV

While the TCL 3 series isn’t going to make any lists for best TVs, it’s a great option if you’re on a budget and are looking for a nice 40-inch TV. While it only runs on an FHD resolution, that’s perfectly fine if you aren’t going to be sitting close to the screen, and it is a perfect use-case for low-pixel-density TVs at a longer distance. Luckily, the picture quality is great, and even though you don’t get fancy features like HDR or HDR10+, it still manages brightness and contrast relatively well. As for the refresh rate, it maxes out at 60Hz, which is pretty good for a budget TV and is perfectly fine if you’re playing on something like the Xbox Series S or the older generation of consoles, which many folks still are.

When it comes to convenience, the TCL 3 series is built on the Android TV smart platform, which means you get a ton of functionality, especially if you’re already in the Google ecosystem. It also means you get access to all the streaming apps you’d expect, from Netflix to Spotify, and you even get access to the Play Store, although you won’t be able to run everything on there. You also get built-in Chromecast in case you don’t want to use your TV for streaming and navigation, although you have Google Assistant if you do.

The TCL 3 series isn’t going to win any awards, but for a 40-inch TV for just $128 from Walmart, it’s a steal and goes to show you that Amazon Prime Day is the best time to buy a TV. If you want a few more options, check out these Prime Day TV deals and the general Prime Day deals floating around.

