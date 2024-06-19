 Skip to main content
Grab this TCL 55-inch 4K TV while it’s only $280 at Best Buy

Best Buy continues to offer some great TV deals with a fantastic offer on a TCL 55-inch S5-Series 4K TV. Right now, you can buy the TV for just $280 meaning you save $50 off the regular price of $330. Sure, that’s a small discount, but this TV was already very well priced to start with so a further price drop is always good to see. If you’re keen to learn more about it, keep reading while we take you through things.

Why you should buy the TCL 55-inch S5-Series 4K TV

One of the best TV brands, TCL is always a name worth paying attention to. With the TCL 55-inch S5-Series 4K TV, you get a lot of great features at a very good price. It has a high brightness LED backlight which is paired up with its package of HDR Pro+ features. That means support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG so you can enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and fine details.

Alongside that, there’s Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion support for best in-class motion clarity for when you’re watching some fast-moving content like action movies. When gaming, a Game Accelerator 120 mode kicks in which provides fast 120Hz variable refresh rates and the lowest possible input lag and latency.

If you like to watch older HD-based content, TCL’s AIPQ processor with deep learning AI does a great job at intelligently optimizing the color, contrast, and clarity of the picture. Even the sound is excellent thanks to Dolby Atmos audio and an enhanced dialogue mode which makes it clearer to hear people speak as part of a movie or TV show. DTS Virtual:X also adds to the immersive sound quality.

On a practical level, the TCL 55-inch S5-Series 4K TV offers a bezel-less design which looks great while featuring three HDMI inputs including one with eARC. Like some of the best TVs, it has Google TV for accessing all your favorite streaming services. There’s support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. The latter means less need to rely on button taps, plus you can control your other smart home devices this way too.

Usually priced at $330, the TCL 55-inch S5-Series 4K TV is currently down to $280 at Best Buy. If you’re keen to grab a new TV for your home without spending a fortune, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

