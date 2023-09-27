 Skip to main content
This 75-inch QLED 4K TV is discounted to $700 until tomorrow

2023 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.
TCL

If you’re quick today, you can buy a TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED TV for $700 at Best Buy meaning you save $200 off the regular price of $900. One of the best TV deals around, it’s one of Best Buy’s deals of the day so you really do only have a matter of hours to take advantage of it. If it sounds like the one for you, keep reading while we quickly take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED TV

With TCL being one of the best TV brands, particularly when it comes to QLED technology, the TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED TV is an easy recommendation to make at this price. There’s quantum dot technology so you get a billion colors forming richer and more lifelike imagery. Alongside that, TCL has added a high-brightness direct LED backlight to further help with bright images.

There’s also Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion so you gain exceptional motion clarity. A package of HDR features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG all help matters as well. For gamers, there’s Game Accelerator 120 along with an auto game mode to ensure you always have the lowest possible input lag and latency while you play.

Any time you’re relaxing and catching up on your favorite shows, you’ll appreciate Google TV for its simplicity making it a breeze to find streaming apps. For sound, there’s DTS Virtual: X support while you can use the eARC port to hook up a soundbar if you prefer. Three HDMI ports in all give you plenty of options for hooking up game consoles and the like. Finally, don’t forget the uses of voice assistant support with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant included. It all comes together to make this TV one of the best TVs at this price for many people.

A great addition for any living room, the TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED TV usually costs $900. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $700 so you save $200 on the regular price. The deal is available just for today so you only have a few hours to take advantage of it. Check it out now before you miss out.

