  1. Home Theater

TCL debuts $120 true wireless earbuds at IFA 2020

By

As part of IFA 2020, TCL announced the true wireless earbuds called MoveAudio S200 on Thursday, September 3, and they start at just $120.

TCL’s new true wireless earbuds offer features like electronic noise reduction, touch controls, and Google Assistant and Siri compatibility — and they are cheaper than Apple’s AirPods. The earbuds look very similar to AirPods and even come in black and white, as well as the option of a bright turquoise charging case. 

TCL

Some key features of the MoveAudio S200 earbuds are touch sensors that allow you to adjust your music or use your device’s voice assistant. There is also auto-pause whenever an earbud is removed, electronic noise reduction on calls, and four beamforming mics.

The earbuds are also IP54 dust and water-resistant. 

One possible downside is their 3.5 hours of continuous battery life — or up to 23 total hours with the case — which, compared to other popular wireless earbuds, is less than average. However, with a lower-than-average price point compared to other brands’ earbuds, the battery life could be a solid trade-off. 

The MoveAudio S200 earbuds should be available globally by the end of the month, according to multiple reports. 

IFA 2020 continues in Berlin through September 5. Although the event is invite-only with a maximum capacity of 1,000 guests per day, there are various virtual events and virtual showrooms to explore during the event. 

Editors' Recommendations

Qualcomm’s latest chips aim to radically improve noise cancellation

samsung galaxy buds live features price photos release date news open case

AirPods Pro vs. AirPods: Which are better?

airpods pro vs review feature

Know Comfy review: Fantastic-fitting true wireless earbuds

Know Comfy earbuds

With wheels, clips, and shoulder straps, JBL’s new speakers take the party to go

JBL PartyBox 310

Amazon, Twitch partner to bring live artists to fans

what is twitch mobile

Acer unleashes Orion desktops with RTX 3090, Predator X25 360Hz gaming monitor

acer 2020 predator orion refresh nvidia geforce rtx 3090 360hz

Facebook removes network of Russian misinformation groups

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: News, rumors, and everything we know so far

The Lifx Clean smart light bulb can sanitize surfaces with just its light

Microsoft announces new software to combat deepfakes

You can now display Biden campaign signs in Animal Crossing

Joe Biden Animal Crossing Sign

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S20 software

Call of Duty: Warzone, League of Legends freezing due to Windows 10 Game Mode

best games like fortnite call of duty warzone jump 1

Forget drones. ‘Guy in a jetpack’ spotted by pilots near LAX

NASA reveals the visual delights viewable in the night sky this month