TCL debuts $120 true wireless earbuds at IFA 2020

As part of IFA 2020, TCL announced the true wireless earbuds called MoveAudio S200 on Thursday, September 3, and they start at just $120.

TCL’s new true wireless earbuds offer features like electronic noise reduction, touch controls, and Google Assistant and Siri compatibility — and they are cheaper than Apple’s AirPods. The earbuds look very similar to AirPods and even come in black and white, as well as the option of a bright turquoise charging case.

Some key features of the MoveAudio S200 earbuds are touch sensors that allow you to adjust your music or use your device’s voice assistant. There is also auto-pause whenever an earbud is removed, electronic noise reduction on calls, and four beamforming mics.

The earbuds are also IP54 dust and water-resistant.

One possible downside is their 3.5 hours of continuous battery life — or up to 23 total hours with the case — which, compared to other popular wireless earbuds, is less than average. However, with a lower-than-average price point compared to other brands’ earbuds, the battery life could be a solid trade-off.

The MoveAudio S200 earbuds should be available globally by the end of the month, according to multiple reports.

IFA 2020 continues in Berlin through September 5. Although the event is invite-only with a maximum capacity of 1,000 guests per day, there are various virtual events and virtual showrooms to explore during the event.

