TCL’s QM7K might be the midrange TV to beat, and its just been released

Even though it wasn’t TCL’s main focus at CES this year — instead, most news was about the QM6K, which we just reviewed — the QM7K still had a presence both in a private suite for press, as well as on the show floor. And we were so impressed with it, that we gave it Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2025 award. So it comes as no surprise that the TCL QM7K has now been officially announced. What is a bit of a surprise is that it’s already available at retailers nationwide and tcl.com. Plus, those that pick one up can get a $500 Visa gift card for a limited time after their purchase.

So what do we expect from the TCL QM7K? Same as every year, the 7 series is sure to take what the 6 series does and amp it up a bit. Both TVs use TCL’s new Halo Control System that includes some key improvements to its backlight system — a new LED chip, a condensed micro lens, 23-bit backlight controller, and a decreased optical distance to eliminate haloing as much as possible.

Other things it shares with the QM6K is a redesigned backlit remote, inclusion of Filmmaker mode, hands-free far-field voice control, a 144Hz native refresh panel, IMAX Enhanced and AMD FreeSync certifications, and Game Accelerator with VRR up to 288Hz. The QM7K, though, will have more dimming zones (up to 2,800), higher brightness (up to 3,000 nits), and a new art mode and art gallery.

Recommended Videos

One of the drawbacks with the QM6K’s performance was its Onkyo-branded audio. It was underwhelming and lacked clear treble presentation, which caused dialogue to be muddled. With the QM7K, though, there’s “new premium audio by Bang & Olufsen, [which] complement[s] the picture with noticeably more accurate home theater sound,” according to Scott Ramirez, VP, Product Marketing and Development, Home Theater. We’ll be sure to put it through its paces when it arrives in our test lab.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

As mentioned, the TCL QM7K is available now. Sizing and prices is as follows: