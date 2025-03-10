 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

TCL’s QM7K might be the midrange TV to beat, and its just been released

By
A lifestyle image of the TCL QM7K in a living room.
TCL

Even though it wasn’t TCL’s main focus at CES this year — instead, most news was about the QM6K, which we just reviewed — the QM7K still had a presence both in a private suite for press, as well as on the show floor. And we were so impressed with it, that we gave it Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2025 award. So it comes as no surprise that the TCL QM7K has now been officially announced. What is a bit of a surprise is that it’s already available at retailers nationwide and tcl.com. Plus, those that pick one up can get a $500 Visa gift card for a limited time after their purchase.

So what do we expect from the TCL QM7K? Same as every year, the 7 series is sure to take what the 6 series does and amp it up a bit. Both TVs use TCL’s new Halo Control System that includes some key improvements to its backlight system — a new LED chip, a condensed micro lens, 23-bit backlight controller, and a decreased optical distance to eliminate haloing as much as possible.

Product photo of TCL QM7K at an angle.
TCL

Other things it shares with the QM6K is a redesigned backlit remote, inclusion of Filmmaker mode, hands-free far-field voice control, a 144Hz native refresh panel, IMAX Enhanced and AMD FreeSync certifications, and Game Accelerator with VRR up to 288Hz. The QM7K, though, will have more dimming zones (up to 2,800), higher brightness (up to 3,000 nits), and a new art mode and art gallery.

Recommended Videos

One of the drawbacks with the QM6K’s performance was its Onkyo-branded audio. It was underwhelming and lacked clear treble presentation, which caused dialogue to be muddled. With the QM7K, though, there’s “new premium audio by Bang & Olufsen, [which] complement[s] the picture with noticeably more accurate home theater sound,” according to Scott Ramirez, VP, Product Marketing and Development, Home Theater. We’ll be sure to put it through its paces when it arrives in our test lab.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

As mentioned, the TCL QM7K is available now. Sizing and prices is as follows:

  • 55-inch for $1,300
  • 65-inch for $1,500
  • 75-inch for $2,000
  • 85-inch for $2,500
  • 98-inch for $4,000 (coming soon)
  • 115-inch for $20,000 (coming soon)

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV hands-on impressions: I’m shook
A river runs through a fertile valley with a mountain in the distance on a TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV.

I don’t think you’re ready for the TCL QM8 TV. I sure wasn’t. And we need to talk about it.

Many of us were expecting good things from the TCL QM8. Based on some of the DMs, emails, and comments I’ve received, there’s a lot of interest in this TV. And I think that’s because what came out of CES looked really encouraging. But TCL is also changing its model numbers convention and kind of restructuring its TV lineup a bit, which might have had us wondering if the QM8 would be all that and a bag of chips, or possibly just another iteration on what used to be known as the 6-Series.

Read more
Is 8K TV dying? It’s not looking good at CES 2023
Scott Ramirez, vice president of product marketing and development for TCL home theater, at CES 2023.

CES is not only a great event for checking out all the latest tech — it's also a barometer. You can tell when a new development is picking up steam as each year more and more players jump on the bandwagon. Conversely, you sometimes can see when a given technology is falling out of favor, as fewer and fewer products and services mention it in their marketing.

At CES 2023, a sudden drop in the number of new 8K products has me wondering about the future of this format.
Only two TV players
Scott Ramirez, vice president of product marketing and development for TCL home theater, at CES 2023. The company was mum on any new 8K sets at this year's conference. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Read more
TCL’s 8K 6-Series mini-LED TVs are shockingly affordable
A TCL 8K 6-Series TV showing THX's Certified Game Mode.

TCL has been teasing us for months, making us wait to hear how much the company will charge for its 8K resolution 6-Series mini-LED QLED TVs. Now we know, and boy, was it worth the wait. The 75-inch model is just $3,000, while the smaller, 65-inch version rings in at $2,200. They both go on sale today with limited availability at major retailers.

To put those prices in perspective, LG and Samsung -- the only other companies that have mini-LED-based 8K TVs in 2021 -- charge $3,500 for their most affordable 65-inch models and $4,800 for their 75-inch models.

Read more