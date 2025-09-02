The JBL Grip is about the size size of a seltzer can, but so much louder

What’s happened? JBL just announced the JBL Grip, an all-new portable Bluetooth speaker that’s about the same size as a seltzer can. Though small, this speaker is designed to stand up to even the toughest conditions and go with you anywhere.
- The speaker has IP68 dust and water protection, making it perfect for a trip to the beach or a backyard barbecue that gets rained out.
- The back panel has a rope loop, so you can easily attach it to something else and carry it with you.
- The speaker boasts up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, so it isn’t likely to run out of juice until the party ends.
- The speaker is available for pre-order at JBL’s website for $100.
Why this is important: There are lots of Bluetooth speakers on the market, but the JBL Grip stands out in several ways.
- The JBL Grip has a 16W output — a surprising amount of power considering its size. Paired with AI Sound Boost, a feature that makes bass deeper and more powerful, it’s one heck of a boombox.
- The JBL Grip has a customizable, ambient light on the back panel to give it a bit of flair, and the light can be adjusted on the flight with the use of the JBL Portable app.
- The speaker is designed to be easy to use. According to JBL, users can “grab, hang, or place” the speaker anywhere; its ergonomic design makes it easier to hold on to, and the relatively low weight (under one pound) means it won’t drag you down.
Why should I care? If you’re in the market for a portable Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Grip is worth considering.
- Features like AI Sound Boost analyze your music in real-time and make adjustments on the fly to prevent distortion.
- The Auracast feature makes it possible to pair more than one speaker together for better sound.
- The JBL Grip is manufactured with post-consumer recycled plastic, making it a much more environmentally-friendly option.