 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

The JBL Grip is about the size size of a seltzer can, but so much louder

Little bottle, big genie.

By
JBL Grip
JBL

What’s happened? JBL just announced the JBL Grip, an all-new portable Bluetooth speaker that’s about the same size as a seltzer can. Though small, this speaker is designed to stand up to even the toughest conditions and go with you anywhere.

  • The speaker has IP68 dust and water protection, making it perfect for a trip to the beach or a backyard barbecue that gets rained out.
  • The back panel has a rope loop, so you can easily attach it to something else and carry it with you.
  • The speaker boasts up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, so it isn’t likely to run out of juice until the party ends.
  • The speaker is available for pre-order at JBL’s website for $100.

Why this is important: There are lots of Bluetooth speakers on the market, but the JBL Grip stands out in several ways.

  • The JBL Grip has a 16W output — a surprising amount of power considering its size. Paired with AI Sound Boost, a feature that makes bass deeper and more powerful, it’s one heck of a boombox.
  • The JBL Grip has a customizable, ambient light on the back panel to give it a bit of flair, and the light can be adjusted on the flight with the use of the JBL Portable app.
  • The speaker is designed to be easy to use. According to JBL, users can “grab, hang, or place” the speaker anywhere; its ergonomic design makes it easier to hold on to, and the relatively low weight (under one pound) means it won’t drag you down.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? If you’re in the market for a portable Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Grip is worth considering.

  • Features like AI Sound Boost analyze your music in real-time and make adjustments on the fly to prevent distortion.
  • The Auracast feature makes it possible to pair more than one speaker together for better sound.
  • The JBL Grip is manufactured with post-consumer recycled plastic, making it a much more environmentally-friendly option.
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Technology Writer
Patrick has written about tech for more than 15 years and isn't slowing down anytime soon. With previous clients ranging from…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

JBL’s retro-style wireless speakers could spark serious envy among Sonos fans
JBL Authentics 300.

JBL Authentics 500. JBL

JBL has long dominated the portable Bluetooth speaker market with its rugged and great-sounding Clip, Flip, and Charge speakers, but apart from a few smart soundbars, it has never taken a serious shot at Sonos' wireless multiroom crown. Until now. Today, JBL has launched a family of three retro-style portable wireless speakers it calls the Authentics. With prices that range from $330 to $700 and a huge list of Sonos-like features -- including Dolby Atmos -- it's clear that JBL is no longer content to just be the wireless speaker you take to the beach. The Authentics will be available to buy starting September 17; here's everything you need to know.
The new JBL Authentics
JBL Authentics 300. JBL

Read more
C’mon, Apple — if Sonos can admit it was wrong about Bluetooth, so can you
Handoff between Apple iPhone and Apple HomePod second-gen.

For years, Sonos has relentlessly championed the benefits of Wi-Fi audio. The company even ran a cheeky (and hilarious) campaign showing how annoying it can be to use Bluetooth, featuring pinging notifications and phone calls routinely interrupting what should have otherwise been enjoyable music-listening sessions. Times have changed, however, and not only has Sonos added Bluetooth to its two portable speakers (the Move and the Roam), but recent leaks suggest that it’s considering expanding support for Bluetooth into its main portfolio of powered speakers too, starting with the new Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300.

This amounts to a tacit acknowledgment that Sonos may have been too zealous in its past refusal to adopt Bluetooth audio, and I can’t help but think that it might be time for another company to rethink its rejection of Bluetooth: Apple.

Read more
Can we talk about wireless audio’s missing speedometer?
DOK-ING-XD-Speedometer

Imagine someone spending $150,000 on a Porsche that had no speedometer. “This fine sports car can do zero to 60 in under three seconds.” Uh, how do I know? “Doesn’t it feel fast when you drive it? Trust us, it’s under three seconds.” Probably wouldn’t fly, would it? 

And yet, this unlikely scenario is exactly what’s happening in the world of wireless audio. 

Read more