The JBL Grip is about the size size of a seltzer can, but so much louder

What’s happened? JBL just announced the JBL Grip, an all-new portable Bluetooth speaker that’s about the same size as a seltzer can. Though small, this speaker is designed to stand up to even the toughest conditions and go with you anywhere.

The speaker has IP68 dust and water protection, making it perfect for a trip to the beach or a backyard barbecue that gets rained out.

The back panel has a rope loop, so you can easily attach it to something else and carry it with you.

The speaker boasts up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, so it isn’t likely to run out of juice until the party ends.

The speaker is available for pre-order at JBL’s website for $100.

Why this is important: There are lots of Bluetooth speakers on the market, but the JBL Grip stands out in several ways.

The JBL Grip has a 16W output — a surprising amount of power considering its size. Paired with AI Sound Boost, a feature that makes bass deeper and more powerful, it’s one heck of a boombox.

The JBL Grip has a customizable, ambient light on the back panel to give it a bit of flair, and the light can be adjusted on the flight with the use of the JBL Portable app.

The speaker is designed to be easy to use. According to JBL, users can “grab, hang, or place” the speaker anywhere; its ergonomic design makes it easier to hold on to, and the relatively low weight (under one pound) means it won’t drag you down.

Recommended Videos

Why should I care? If you’re in the market for a portable Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Grip is worth considering.