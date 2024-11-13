 Skip to main content
Urbanista updates its Copenhagen earbuds with a lower price

By
Urbanista Copenhagen 2.
Urbanista

Swedish lifestyle audio brand Urbanista, has updated its Copenhagen wireless earbuds with some new features, but it’s the new price that really stands out. The Copenhagen 2 are just $49 — $20 less than the first-gen buds. You can buy them starting November 13 in three color choices: black, lavender, or white.

While most companies have chosen to focus on closed, silicone-tipped earbud designs, the Copenhagen 2’s semi-open shape (which is similar to the Apple AirPods 4) remains very popular. A lot of people simply find it more comfortable and like that it doesn’t shut out the world entirely.

The shape hasn’t changed from the first-gen model, but a few of the internal specs have. The Copenhagen 2 is now Bluetooth multipoint compatible, letting you connect two devices simultaneously. They run the latest version of Bluetooth (5.4) which should provide better wireless stability.

Playtime has been given a slight bump. Urbanista says you’ll get seven hours per charge, with a total of 36 hours when you include the charging case. That’s up from 32 total hours on the original Copenhagen.

Urbanista Copenhagen 2.
Urbanista

There are also four mics for making calls, and Urbanista has included three EQ presets, which are accessible from the touch controls: Default for a natural sound, Bass Boost for added depth in low frequencies, and Treble Boost for enhanced clarity in high frequencies.

The rest of the Copenhagen 2’s features carry over from the first-gen, including their USB-C charging, IPX4 water resistance, voice assistant access, and customizable touch controls via the Urbanista app.

The one thing you don’t get with the Copenhagen 2 is a charging cable. Urbanista has chosen to omit this accessory, and it isn’t the first company to do so — Apple no longer includes charging cables with its AirPods line of wireless earbuds. The big difference is that Apple charges $129 for its entry-level AirPods, while the Copenhagen 2 are less than $50.

