Wiim teases a 100-watt amp for those who already own a streamer

By
Wiim VibeLink Amp.
Wiim

Wiim has just given us a sneak peek at its next product: the Vibelink Amp. It’s a 100-watt-per-channel, two-channel amplifier that doesn’t have any streaming smarts built-in. Wiim unveiled the Vibelink Amp at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show.

For now, Wiim isn’t revealing many details. We know that it will get its official launch in March, but the company hasn’t said how much it will cost. In 2024, Wiim released the Amp Pro, a two-channel, 120-watt-per-channel amp with built-in streaming for $369, so that may give us a sense of where the Vibelink will end up — likely less than the Amp Pro given the Vibelink lacks streaming features.

Oddly, Wiim says that the Vibelink is “designed for high-fidelity sound across digital and analog sources,” but so far it has only told us about its digital compatibility: Wiim says there will be digitial optical and coaxial inputs, which work with a “wide range of variable sample rates and bit depths, ensuring maximum compatibility and audio flexibility.”

The only official photo of the Vibelink Amp so far (above) shows that the device has the same footprint as the company’s flagship streamer, the Wiim Ultra, making it an ideal amplifier for people who either already own an Ultra or plan to create a system from scratch.

Wiim has been on a tear recently. In 2024, it launched the Ultra and Wiim Amp Pro, as well as the first Wiim-compatible wireless speakers in partnership with Audio Pro.

It’s quickly building an ecosystem of wireless and wired audio products that can compete with Sonos — at a time when Sonos is working through major upheavals that began with a botched app update in May 2024 that left many of its customers with limited functionality on their Sonos systems.

Wiim’s software reproduces many of the features found in the Sonos app, including universal search, while its advanced menu options provide far more tweaks for audiophiles.

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
