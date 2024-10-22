 Skip to main content
The first Wiim-enabled wireless speakers are here

By
Audio Pro A10 and C10 MK II Wiim Edition wireless speakers.
Wiim

Wiim has partnered with Swedish audio company Audio Pro to release the first two wireless speakers that have Wiim OS (the company’s multiroom audio streaming software) built-in. The 50-watt Audio Pro A10 MKII Wiim Edition ($229) and 80-watt C10 MKII Wiim Edition ($399) are essentially identical to the non-Wiim versions that Audio Pro already sells. A dark gray A10 and a black C10 can both be preordered starting today on Amazon.

When Wiim debuted its affordable line of network music streamers, beginning with the Wiim Mini in 2022, it became immediately clear that the company was setting itself up to be a Sonos competitor. Each new product launch, including the Wiim Pro, Wiim Pro Plus, Wiim Amp, and Wiim Ultra, brought more features and higher quality components, but without a wireless speaker in the mix, it was hard to see Sonos loyalists switching to this new platform.

The obvious next move was for Wiim to produce a line of wireless speakers itself. But creating great-sounding speakers is a much harder engineering challenge than creating software-and-circuitry-based amps and network players. Partnering with an existing manufacturer like Audio Pro speeds the process considerably. It also signals an important distinction between Wiim and Sonos. Unlike Sonos, which designs all of its own products, Wiim is willing to work with third parties to expand its ecosystem of compatible products.

Audio Pro A10 MK II Wiim Edition wireless speaker.
Audio Pro A10 MK II Wiim Edition Wiim

Both Wiim Edition Audio Pro speakers can be controlled from the Wiim Home app (along with any other Wiim products in your home), which includes access to several popular music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, and Qobuz. You can also access music from your personal music collection if it’s located on a networked storage device.

Audio Pro C10 MK II Wiim Edition wireless speaker.
Audio Pro C10 MK II Wiim Edition Wiim

The speakers also offer direct Wi-Fi streaming from compatible devices via Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, DLNA, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect, in addition to Bluetooth. Wiim says they can process hi-res audio at up to 32-bit/192kHz, with gapless playback support of up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Wiim claims it will be adding its Automatic Room Correction and Advanced Bass Management capabilities to these speakers with a future firmware update. And though these speakers don’t contain microphones, they’re compatible with existing Google Assistant and Siri devices, making voice control possible within those ecosystems.

Curiously, these Audio Pro models remain compatible with Audio Pro’s own multiroom audio platform, giving existing Audio Pro owners a choice when it comes to software.

Audio Pro A10 MK II Wiim Edition ($229)

Audio Pro A10 MK II Wiim Edition wireless speaker, mounted to a ceiling track.
Wiim

The cylindrical, 50-watt A10 MK II is a mono speaker with two amps, a 1.25-inch tweeter, a 3-inch long-throw woofer, plus two 4.5-inch passive radiators. It features several onboard controls including power/standby, source (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Aux), play/pause, volume, reset, Bluetooth pairing, plus four preset buttons for playlists, radio, or routines.

It has a 3.5mm analog input that can be used to connect a variety of external sources like turntables. The Wiim Home app lets you share these connected sources across all of your Wiim products.

The speaker has a standard threaded insert on its back, letting you wall-mount it. Audio Pro sells compatible wall and ceiling mounts, plus an interesting bracket that includes a power tap for folks with standard track lighting. Though at 3.3 pounds, you may want to make sure your track is very securely mounted to your ceiling.

Audio Pro C10 MK II Wiim Edition ($399)

Audio Pro C10 MK II Wiim Edition wireless speaker without its grille.
Wiim

The C10 is designed as a tabletop speaker, with 80 watts delivered via three amps to two 0.75-inch tweeters and a single 5.25-inch long-throw woofer. The top controls are the same as the A10, but you get six preset buttons instead of four.

The fabric grille is magnetically attached, making it easy to remove if you prefer the naked look of the exposed drivers. Instead of the A10’s 3.5mm analog input, the C10 has a set of stereo RCA ports, making it easier to connect analog sources with standard cables. It also has a dedicated subwoofer output, making it a more versatile option for larger rooms.

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
