Yaber unveils a pair of slick new projectors, including its first laser UST, at CES 2025

Chinese home entertainment projector maker Yaber has debuted a pair of new offerings today at CES 2025, the world’s biggest consumer technology showcase. These include the bright and portable K300s, its first laser ultra short throw (UST) projector, and the cute and capable L2 Plus. Both are full HD projectors that boast sound by JBL.

The Yaber K300s

The Yaber K300s marks the company’s first foray into the attractive UST projector market, as home entertainment consumers look for high-quality and affordable ways to bring big-screen viewing into their homes without having to rearrange their furniture to do it. Unlike standard throw projectors that can awkwardly take up valuable living room, space UST projectors can throw a huge image onto your wall or screen from mere inches away, allowing users to often place them on existing media units.

The K300’s 100-inch maximum image size can be achieved from just 9 inches away (with a throw ratio of 0.18:1) from its triple RGB laser light source that measures 1,000 ANSI lumens of brightness. Color and contrast specs are on point, too, with the K300s achieving more than 150% of the NTSC (National Television Standards Committee) wide color gamut and a displaying a contrast ratio of 1500:1. All this means that the K300s is capable of bright and accurate color with decent black levels in a range of lighting situations, although we won’t know for sure until we test the projector for ourselves.

With native 1080p resolution and support for 4K decoding (meaning it can downconvert a 4K source to 1080p), anything you watch through the K300s, either streaming apps and services from the built-in Google TV operating system or from an external streaming device, will look great. You can even screen-mirror your phone to the K300s.

Plus, with dual built-in 15-watt JBL speakers that are tuned by the renowned audio makers, Yaber says that the K300s offers 50Hz of deep bass and Dolby support. The speakers’ 16-degree tilt “helps project sound clearly, avoiding any obstacles for a more balanced audio experience.”

Another big pain point with projector users is setup, but the K300s has that covered, too, with what Yaber says is a “3-second autofocus” and automatic keystone correction, both of which will aid in getting the image on your wall or screen straight and properly oriented. There’s even an infrared sensor that shuts off the light source if pets or young ones get in the way, making sure their eyes are protected.

Currently, there’s no availability or pricing information on the Yaber K300s, but we’ll update this post once we know more.

Yaber L2 Plus and T2 Plus

That’s not all Yaber announced at CES 2025. Also debuting in Vegas is the previously announced Yaber L2 Plus home cinema projector.

Part of Yaber’s handsome L2 Series, the new Yaber L2 Plus is an FHD 1080p standard throw projector that offers up to 700 ANSI lumens of brightness and can project an image up to 150 inches in size to a wall or screen. Like the K300s, it features autofocus and keystone adjustment for easy setup, which is made even easier with a built-in stand for effortless movement and positioning.

Two built-in 8-watt stereo JBL speakers provide the sound here as well, but Bluetooth connectivity also makes it easy to pair with a Bluetooth speaker or sound system for more options. While the L2 Plus doesn’t share the same Google TV OS, it’s streaming device ready via its HDMI port (or USB port, if you want to sideload your content instead). It’s also Wi-Fi 6 capable for connecting to your home internet at high speeds.

Details on availability and pricing of the Yaber L2 Plus are still forthcoming.

Lastly, Yaber is also using the CES stage to showcase its currently available compact and portable Yaber T2 Plus, a native 1080p FHD projector with 450 ANSI lumens of brightness under the hood. The slick and stylish $400 tower-shaped projector comes with its own Google TV dongle (it costs $360 without the dongle) for access to more than 7,000 apps, including all the usual streaming service suspects like Netflix and Disney+.

The autofocus, keystone correction, alignment, and obstacle avoidance features are here as well, and the T2 Plus can throw an image up to 120 inches in size from just under 11 feet away (or 40 inches from 3.6 feet away). It’s no surprise that the Yaber T2 Plus also showcases “Sound by JBL” and “Dolby Audio,” although the specs are vague on what that actually means.

A built-in battery provides up to 2.5 hours of use on a single charge and the clever design includes a handle that swivels down to create a stand for tilting the T2 Plus as needed.