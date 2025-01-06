 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Yaber unveils a pair of slick new projectors, including its first laser UST, at CES 2025

By
Someone watching a football game on a big screen with the The Yaber K300s UST projector.
Yaber
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 minute ago

Chinese home entertainment projector maker Yaber has debuted a pair of new offerings today at CES 2025, the world’s biggest consumer technology showcase. These include the bright and portable K300s, its first laser ultra short throw (UST) projector, and the cute and capable L2 Plus. Both are full HD projectors that boast sound by JBL.

CES Brand Spotlight Banner
Digital Trends received compensation for considering coverage of these products. The brand had no input on the editorial content and did not influence the coverage.

The Yaber K300s

The Yaber K300s UST projector.
The Yaber K300s UST projector Yaber

The Yaber K300s marks the company’s first foray into the attractive UST projector market, as home entertainment consumers look for high-quality and affordable ways to bring big-screen viewing into their homes without having to rearrange their furniture to do it. Unlike standard throw projectors that can awkwardly take up valuable living room, space UST projectors can throw a huge image onto your wall or screen from mere inches away, allowing users to often place them on existing media units.

Recommended Videos

The K300’s 100-inch maximum image size can be achieved from just 9 inches away (with a throw ratio of 0.18:1) from its triple RGB laser light source that measures 1,000 ANSI lumens of brightness. Color and contrast specs are on point, too, with the K300s achieving more than 150% of the NTSC (National Television Standards Committee) wide color gamut and a displaying a contrast ratio of 1500:1. All this means that the K300s is capable of bright and accurate color with decent black levels in a range of lighting situations, although we won’t know for sure until we test the projector for ourselves.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

With native 1080p resolution and support for 4K decoding (meaning it can downconvert a 4K source to 1080p), anything you watch through the K300s, either streaming apps and services from the built-in Google TV operating system or from an external streaming device, will look great. You can even screen-mirror your phone to the K300s.

Related

Plus, with dual built-in 15-watt JBL speakers that are tuned by the renowned audio makers, Yaber says that the K300s offers 50Hz of deep bass and Dolby support. The speakers’ 16-degree tilt “helps project sound clearly, avoiding any obstacles for a more balanced audio experience.”

Another big pain point with projector users is setup, but the K300s has that covered, too, with what Yaber says is a “3-second autofocus” and automatic keystone correction, both of which will aid in getting the image on your wall or screen straight and properly oriented. There’s even an infrared sensor that shuts off the light source if pets or young ones get in the way, making sure their eyes are protected.

Currently, there’s no availability or pricing information on the Yaber K300s, but we’ll update this post once we know more.

Yaber L2 Plus and T2 Plus

The Yaber L2 Plus 1080p projector.
The Yaber L2 Plus Yaber

That’s not all Yaber announced at CES 2025. Also debuting in Vegas is the previously announced Yaber L2 Plus home cinema projector.

Part of Yaber’s handsome L2 Series, the new Yaber L2 Plus is an FHD 1080p standard throw projector that offers up to 700 ANSI lumens of brightness and can project an image up to 150 inches in size to a wall or screen. Like the K300s, it features autofocus and keystone adjustment for easy setup, which is made even easier with a built-in stand for effortless movement and positioning.

Two built-in 8-watt stereo JBL speakers provide the sound here as well, but Bluetooth connectivity also makes it easy to pair with a Bluetooth speaker or sound system for more options. While the L2 Plus doesn’t share the same Google TV OS, it’s streaming device ready via its HDMI port (or USB port, if you want to sideload your content instead). It’s also Wi-Fi 6 capable for connecting to your home internet at high speeds.

Details on availability and pricing of the Yaber L2 Plus are still forthcoming.

The Yaber T2 Plus projector.
Yaber

Lastly, Yaber is also using the CES stage to showcase its currently available compact and portable Yaber T2 Plus, a  native 1080p FHD projector with 450 ANSI lumens of brightness under the hood. The slick and stylish $400 tower-shaped projector comes with its own Google TV dongle (it costs $360 without the dongle) for access to more than 7,000 apps, including all the usual streaming service suspects like Netflix and Disney+.

The Yaber T2 Plus 1080p projector with its streaming dongle.
The Yaber T2 Plus with its streaming dongle. Yaber

The autofocus, keystone correction, alignment, and obstacle avoidance features are here as well, and the T2 Plus can throw an image up to 120 inches in size from just under 11 feet away (or 40 inches from 3.6 feet away). It’s no surprise that the Yaber T2 Plus also showcases “Sound by JBL” and “Dolby Audio,” although the specs are vague on what that actually means.

A built-in battery provides up to 2.5 hours of use on a single charge and the clever design includes a handle that swivels down to create a stand for tilting the T2 Plus as needed.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a contributing editor and evergreen lead for the A/V and Home Theater section of Digital Trends. Derek…
Samsung debuts Premiere 8K UST projector at CES 2023 with images up to 150 inches
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.

Samsung might not be the first company to produce an ultra short throw (UST) projector that can display a native 8K resolution image, but it claims that its new Premiere 8K is the first of its kind to display that image at a size of 150 diagonal inches. The company revealed the Premiere 8K at CES 2023 but did not immediately provide pricing or announce the projector's availability.

Until now, 8K UST projectors have been limited to image sizes of 120 inches. And while 120 inches is pretty big, especially when compared to existing 8K TVs, it's hard to argue that bigger isn't better, so now buyers can fill even more of their home theaters with 8K goodness.

Read more
Optoma’s CinemaX 4K laser projectors now have faster response times for gamers
People using the Optoma CinemaX D2 outdoors.

Optoma is expanding its 4K UHD home theater projector line by introducing the CinemaX D2 Series. Optoma says this is an upgrade from the previous CinemaX P2 projector, and the improvements are based on user feedback. The series includes the CinemaX D2, a 4K UHD ultra short throw laser home projector, and the CinemaX D2 Smart, which adds smart TV features courtesy of an included Android TV dongle.
Ultra short throw projectors are ideal for people with limited space in their room as they can cast an image on the screen from small distances. Traditional short throw projectors need at least four feet to eight feet of distance from the screen to be able to produce high-quality images, but not all rooms have this much area to spare.  That's where ultra short throw projectors can help. The CinemaX D2 Series, for example, can cast up to 100-inch images from less than a foot away from the screen. If you increase the distance a bit more, you get up to 120-inch images. 
The CinemaX D2 Series features 3,000 lumens and a 1,800,000:1 contrast ratio, which, oddly, is a bit of a step down from their predecessor, the CinemaX P2 projector, which offers the same brightness, but with a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. 

The biggest boost this series offers is an Enhanced Gaming Mode that claims "blur-free visuals and low lag" with the help of its 16ms response time in 4K at 60Hz and 4ms in 1080P at 240Hz. The 30,000-hour life span (same as its predecessor) seems to be slightly higher than other ultra short throw projectors in this price range as well. Both D2 models have three HDMI 2.0 inputs, instead of the P2's double-HDMI 2.0 and single HDMI 1.4 inputs.

Read more
LG’s latest 4K UST projector only needs 2.2 inches of wall clearance
lg cinebeam hu915qe ultra short throw 4k laser projector 01

LG's new flagship ultra-short-throw (UST) 4K laser projector, the CineBeam HU915QE, sets some impressive new benchmarks, with 3,700 lumens of claimed brightness, and the ability to be placed as close as 2.2 inches away from a wall. At that distance, it can create a 90-inch image, but if you move it just a little farther away, to a distance of 7.2 inches, that image size can increase to a massive 120 inches. We're still waiting to hear how much LG wants for the HU915QE, but the company says it will be available to order before the end of June 2022.

UST projectors are the perfect solution for those who crave super-large image sizes for their movies, sports, and games, and who don't want to contend with a projector in the middle of their room or suspended from their ceiling. LG is no stranger to laser-driven UST projectors and has produced several models over the past few years. The HU915QE is the second and most advanced LG UST projector to be announced in 2022 -- it follows the the previously released CineBeam HU715Q, which only delivers 2,500 lumens.

Read more