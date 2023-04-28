 Skip to main content
This sale gets you an AeroGarden Smart Garden from $45

Jennifer Allen
By

Woot has a great sale right now for anyone keen to develop an indoor garden in their home. A range of AeroGarden equipment is on sale including the AeroGarden Sprout, Harvest Slim, and Harvest Elite Slim. As makers of some of the best indoor smart gardens, AeroGarden is a brand you can trust. With some excellent prices available, we’ve taken a little look at what each part of the indoor garden kit can provide you with. As with all Woot deals, Amazon Prime members get free shipping while all the deals are time-limited and definitely end when the allocated stock sells out — whichever comes first.

AeroGarden Sprout — $45

The AeroGarden Sprout with a plant inside and on a white background.

The AeroGarden Sprout offers room for up to three plants to be grown at a time with those plants able to reach the lofty heights of 10 inches tall. A sleek and modern design offers up a new silent pump and simple soft-touch buttons for controlling the lights or resetting plant food reminders for you. Said lights are energy efficient full spectrum 10-watt LED grow lights that tune to the specific needs of your plants to ensure the best level of photosynthesis. The device also comes with a gourmet herb seed kit including Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill.

AeroGarden Harvest Slim — $55, was $161

The AeroGarden Harvest Slim with a plant inside and on a white background.

The AeroGarden Harvest Slim is a hydroponic garden with room to grow up to six of your favorite herbs. Its light hood has 20W of white, red, and blue LED lights to give your plants the full spectrum of light they need to grow quickly, working out at five times faster than in soil. The device can adjust for up to 12 inches in growth height. It’s easy to use too with a clear control panel telling you when to add water or plant food. It also comes with a gourmet herbs seed pod kit to get you started including Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim + Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit — $70, was $120

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim with a plant inside and on a white background.

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim is an extra stylish example of indoor gardening. It has room for up to six plants to grow alongside each other with a height of up to 12 inches. As with the others, its 20W LED light system gives your plants all they need to maximize photosynthesis. There’s a digital control panel to help you optimize the lights and gain reminders of when to feed the plants. A vacation mode also ensures you won’t have to worry if you head out of town. Unlike the Harvest Slim model, you get a great-looking stainless steel finish here which will look perfect in your home. It also comes with an Heirloom Salad seed pod kit to get you started.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

